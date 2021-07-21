Sports Shorts: Athlete of the Week, travel soccer leagues, Northeast Harbor race

Athlete of the Week: Wyman Tapley

BAR HARBOR – Bar Harbor’s Kebo Valley Golf Course hosted the Maine Amateur Championship last week, and several Kebo members were among the many participants. Member Wyman Tapley of Bar Harbor was the top local competitor as he shot 151 over the first 36 holes to make the cut. Tapley finished the three-day tournament with 17-over 227 to place 32nd in the 132-person field.

Acadia Fire offering fall travel league

TRENTON — Acadia Fire is offering teams for a travel soccer league to be held this fall.

Several sets of teams will be offered with players organized according to age. U12-U14 teams will play six-game Maine State Premier League schedules ahead of possible playoff games, and noncompetitive play will be offered for the U9-U11 (two shorter games on the six U12-U16 game days) and U6-U8 (four-on-four league) teams.

Practices will begin Aug. 16 with games to be held in September and October. Teams will train twice a week at Trenton Elementary School during the season. The club will also take teams to a statewide tournament in Sanford for Indigenous Peoples’ Day (Oct. 11).

For information, go to www.acadiafiresoccer.com or email Executive Director Emily Ellis at [email protected]

Register now for Northeast Harbor Road Race

MOUNT DESERT — With less than three weeks to go, early registration is about to end for this year’s Northeast Harbor Road Race.

Early registration for the race ($25) will conclude at midnight next Sunday, Aug. 1. Prospective runners may still register for an additional $5 until midnight the following Friday, Aug. 6. No race-day registration will be available.

The 43rd running of the race will be held 9 a.m. Aug. 7 at Main Street in Northeast Harbor. Runners may check in at the Great Harbor Museum from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Parking is available at the Northeast Harbor Marina.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the race will take on a different route this year. Rather than the traditional 5-mile loop, participants will run on a 2.5-mile out-and-back course that will begin and end on Main Street.

Proceeds from the race will benefit Northeast Harbor Ambulance Services. For information or to register, go to www.crowathletics.com/nehroadrace.

Teams needed for Bangor golf tournament

BANGOR — Golfers are needed for Monday, Aug. 23, at Bangor Municipal Golf Course for the Heroes – Hope – Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic to support local pediatric cancer care services and fund a summer camp experience for children and adolescents who are affected by cancer.

The Golf Classic, presented by Bangor Savings Bank, began with a goal to support the McDonald’s Playroom and Parent Room at the Raish Peavey Haskell Children’s Cancer and Treatment Center.

In addition to supporting the pediatric cancer center, the tournament now underwrites the cost of Camp Hope, which provides an opportunity for children who are being or have been treated for cancer or blood disorders to enjoy summer camp experiences in an environment tailored to their healthcare needs. Camp Hope is a collaboration of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and the Bangor Y. Thanks to Golf Classic supporters, there is no charge for campers and their families to attend camp.

To learn, or to register a team, visit www.mcdonaldshhhgc.org.