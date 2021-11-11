Sports Shorts: Athlete of the Week, PVC honors

Athlete of the Week: Addy Boyce

BAR HARBOR — One of the Mount Desert Island volleyball team’s best players all season long, Addy Boyce was rewarded Friday for her exploits. Boyce, whom MDI head coach Corey Papadopoli called one of the Trojans’ best players this year alongside Bailey Goodell, was chosen as Penobscot Valley Conference Co-Player of the Year. Boyce was MDI’s regular leader in aces and assists throughout the season.

Boyce, Carter earn PVC honors

BAR HARBOR — Two Mount Desert Island athletes were formally given Penobscot Valley Conference Player of the Year honors in their respective sports.

MDI’s Addy Boyce and Emily Carter were chosen last week as PVC Players of the Year in volleyball and golf, respectively. The two highlighted a number of all-conference recipients for the Trojans in both sports.

Boyce was named PVC Volleyball Co-Player of the Year along with George Stevens Academy’s Evelyn Dagan. The junior was regularly at the top of nearly every statistical category this year for the Trojans, who finished 10-7 and made the Class B semifinals.

Carter had been chosen in September as the PVC Class B Girls’ Golfer of the Year. The senior was girls’ medalist in the PVC state championship qualifier that month and shot a 13-over 85 in last Monday’s New England Interscholastic Golf Championship to finish tops among Maine’s ladies’ flight competitors.

MDI had two All-PVC first-team volleyball players with Boyce being named to the first team and Bailey Goodell selected to the second team. Shepperd Brown and Kasch Warner joined Carter on the All-PVC Class B golf team.

Goodell, Madison Ford and Delaney Sweeney earned PVC All-Academic honors in volleyball. Carter was an All-Academic selection in golf.

Local soccer players earn All-PVC accolades

BAR HARBOR — Multiple Mount Desert Island players were selected last week to the All-Penobscot Valley Conference teams.

For the MDI boys’ team, Ieuan Howell was chosen to the All-PVC first team. Sophia Baker and Henning Reinholdt were All-PVC second team selections for the Trojans.

Lelia Weir was a first-team selection for the MDI girls. Senior goalkeeper Sabine Costello-Sanders was a second-team selection for the Trojans.

Baker, Howell, Reinholdt, Cedar Ellis, Quentin Pileggi and Julian Walls were PVC All-Academic selections on the boys’ side. Weir, Costello-Sanders, Bella Brown, Avary Bryer, Natalie Rechholtz, Addy Smith, Hannah St. Amand and Sadie Sullivan earned All-Academic honors for the MDI girls.