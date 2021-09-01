Sports Shorts: Athlete of the Week, preseason soccer, trail race

MDI preseason soccer

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ soccer teams opened preseason play last week with the boys facing Orono and the girls taking on Orono and Bucksport.

MDI’s girls’ team opened with a 2-0 win over Orono as Lelia Weir scored two goals in a shutout road victory. The Trojans then traveled to face Bucksport on Monday and suffered a 5-1 defeat to a strong Golden Bucks team.

On the boys’ side, MDI hosted Orono on a hot evening in Bar Harbor last Wednesday and fell to a 2-0 defeat. The Trojans also participated in a daylong tournament Saturday in South Portland.

Both MDI teams will play on the road against Presque Isle on Saturday, Sept. 4, with the girls opening against the Wildcats at 1 p.m. and the boys following at 3. The girls’ team will then host Hermon at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, with the boys’ team hosting the Hawks at that time the following night.

MDI benefit trail race

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island cross-country team’s annual benefit trail race has been scheduled for next Friday, Sept. 10.

The event, the island’s only cross-country trail race, is set to begin at 4 p.m. Runners will start at Lower Little Long Pond and round Little Long Pond Carriage Road before finishing at the starting point.

Two races will be held: a 1-mile kids race ($8) and a 3.85-mile adults race ($12). Snacks and MDI cross-country gear will also be available for purchase.

Parking for the event will open at 3:30 p.m. From Seal Harbor beach, drive 0.3 miles to a cone-marked driveway on the left, where event volunteers will be on hand.

Pre-registration for the race is required. To pre-register, email head cross-country coach Desiree Sirois at [email protected].

Golf for Alzheimer’s event

BAR HARBOR — The seventh annual Golf for Alzheimer’s event has been scheduled for later this month at Kebo Valley Golf Club.

The event, organized by Birch Bay Retirement Village, is set to tee off at noon on Sept. 23. Players will receive golf carts, lunches and prizes for $89 entry fees.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Birch Bay Village, which supports community members with Alzheimer’s through its Don & Beth Straus Adult Day Program and Alzheimer’s education and support groups. Sponsors include First National Bank, MDI Hospital, Ocean Properties and Skip’s Automotive Services and Car Wash.

For more information or to sponsor the event, contact Susanne Hopkins at [email protected] or 288-8014.