Sports Shorts: Athlete of the Week, new gym floors, trialthlon return

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — With road races returning to Mount Desert Island and Downeast Maine en masse, Gary Allen is a busy man. The co-founder of Crow Athletics recently organized the Down East Sunrise Trail Relay, a grueling overnight event in which runners travel from Ellsworth to Eastport. Allen will be busy once again next week with the organization’s Northeast Harbor Road Race scheduled for next Saturday, Aug. 7. He is a member of the Maine Running Hall of Fame.

Bunny Parady Gymnasium gets new floor

BAR HARBOR — When athletes return to Bunny Parady Gymnasium for Mount Desert Island sporting events this coming season, they’ll be playing on a new gymnasium floor. The gym had been unavailable this summer as workers stripped and laid down a new floor to replace the old, which had been in place ever since the consolidated high school opened in 1968. A sleeker, more simplistic MDI script now lines midcourt in lieu of the old Trojan head logo. The new wood takes on a much more varied color.

Acadia triathlon returns

BAR HARBOR — After missing a year due to COVID-19, the Mount Desert Island YMCA will host the Acadia 70.8 Triathlon in early August.

In 2019, the MDI YMCA brought the first and only ironman-length triathlon to eastern Maine, but the 2020 event was canceled due to pandemic restrictions.

This year, the Acadia 70.8 Triathlon will take place on Sunday, Aug. 8, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. The race begins at Pond’s End in Somesville; the bike route travels through Somesville, Southwest Harbor and Tremont; and the running route goes through Somesville and Bar Harbor before finishing at the Mount Desert Island High School.

The MDI YMCA asks that motorists take care the morning of the race as participants will be biking and running along the island roadways.

44 teams compete in relay

ELLSWORTH — Maine’s only all-night relay race returned last week as 200-plus runners traversed Downeast Maine all the way to America’s easternmost city.

Some of the area’s hardiest distance runners gathered Friday and Saturday for this year’s running of the Down East Sunrise Trail relay. Forty-four teams took part in the 102.7-mile race, which began on the Washington Junction Road and took runners all the way to downtown Eastport.

Old Town teams took the top two spots in the event with Old Town Track Club winning in 9 hours, 56 minutes, 47 seconds and Old Town Track Club 2 finishing second in 10:04.27. Old Goats Track Club (10:30:06), Eastbound and Down (11:02:19) and Rebel Scum (11:33:54) rounded out the top five.

Locally, Hancock County-based Team RIOT placed sixth with a time of 11:58.49, and Mount Desert Island-based “U.S. Department of Minimal Effort” finished in 12:10.43 to place seventh. The Ellsworth-based Pace Cadets finished in 15:19:55 to place 23rd, just outside the top half.

The Down East Sunrise Trail Relay features teams of four to eight competitors running relays between 4 and 10 miles across the region. Teams compete in waves with some starting as early as 5:30 p.m. Friday and others beginning as late as 1 a.m. Saturday.