Sports Shorts: Athlete of the Week, MDI volleyball, MDI golf

Athlete of the Week: Sophia Baker

The Mount Desert Island boys’ soccer team fell to a defeat in a hard-fought game against George Stevens Academy on Tuesday, but one of the team’s midfielders impressed in the defeat. Sophia Baker helped MDI keep possession against a physical GSA team. The senior provided the assist on the Trojans’ goal as she kept the ball from two GSA midfielders and looped it down to teammate Cole Watson, who scored from close range.

MDI volleyball

BLUE HILL — The Mount Desert Island volleyball team followed a tough loss against Nokomis last week with an upset victory against one of the area’s top teams.

Last Thursday, MDI traveled to Newport and fell to a 3-1 defeat against Nokomis. The Trojans won the first set 25-20 before the Warriors claimed wins of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-18 to take the match.

Addy Boyce provided three aces, three kills and 26 assists for MDI in the win. The Trojans also got eight kills from Claire Moore, seven kills and three digs from Sharyn Lipski and 15 digs from Meredith Cook.

On Tuesday, MDI (2-2) claimed a 3-1 victory over George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill. The Trojans took the first set 25-18, won a 28-26 thriller in the second set and fell 27-25 in the third set before taking the fourth 25-19 to seal the win.

MDI’s win over GSA snapped the Eagles’ 14-match winning streak. The Eagles went 11-0 en route to a Penobscot Valley Conference Small-School championship in the March/April intersession season prior to their 3-0 start this year.

MDI is scheduled to host Brewer (1-2) at 6 p.m. today, Sept. 16. The Trojans will then face reigning PVC Large-School champion Washington Academy a 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, in East Machias.

MDI golf

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island golf team played only one match last week, but the Trojans put forth a solid effort prior to a six-day midseason hiatus.

MDI took second place in last Wednesday’s match against Hermon and John Bapst at Kebo Valley Golf Club. The Trojans shot 197 as a team to finish five strokes behind Hermon and 25 ahead of John Bapst.

Senior and Kebo Ladies’ Club champion Emily Carter led the way for MDI as she shot a 47 on the afternoon. Caden Braun (49), Shepperd Brown (49), Jameson Weir (52), Kasch Warner (54), Nick Roos (60) and Joey Wellman-Clouse (60) rounded out the scoring for the Trojans.

MDI, which was unable to participate in Friday’s match at Hermon amidst the COVID-19 investigation at the school, was scheduled to face Ellsworth and John Bapst on Wednesday afternoon at Kebo. The Trojans have upcoming matches at 4 p.m. today, Sept. 16, at Ellsworth, and 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Presque Isle.