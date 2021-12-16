Sports Shorts: Athlete of the Week, MDI boys’ basketball

Athlete of the Week: Olivia Gray

The Mount Desert Island girls’ basketball team got two total team efforts in its first two games, both resounding victories. In MDI’s 53-35 road win over Ellsworth on Thursday, senior Olivia Gray highlighted the team’s red-hot 3-pointing shooting performance with four triples to help power the Trojans to victory. Gray, who scored a game-high 14 points, is a three-year starter for MDI and also played significant minutes on the Trojans’ Northern Maine title-winning team three years ago.

MDI boys fall to Bapst in season opener

HERMON — The Mount Desert Island boys’ basketball team began its 2021-22 season with a defeat.

MDI fell 41-31 to John Bapst in Saturday’s matchup at Hermon High School. The Trojans kept pace with the Crusaders for much of the game before the hosts pulled away late to send MDI to 0-1.

Spencer Laurendeau had a team-high nine points for MDI in the loss. The Trojans also got four points each from Alex Gray, A.J. Lozano, Charlie Parker and Kadin Reed and three apiece from Evan Ankrom and Joey Minutolo.

MDI was scheduled to face Ellsworth (1-0) on Wednesday evening at Ellsworth High School. The Trojans will play their first home game of the season when they host Orono at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, before playing on the road against Caribou at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.