Sports Shorts: AOTW, UMaine track, volunteers needed

Athlete of the Week: May Chan

After eight seasons as head coach of the Mount Desert Island girls’ soccer team, May Chan announced last week her resignation from the position. Chan led MDI to the postseason in all seven opportunities with the Trojans’ only absence from the playoffs coming in the 2020 pandemic-altered season. Chan led MDI to a 13-3 finish in 2019 and led the Trojans to hardware last season as the team won three road playoff games en route to finishing as Northern Maine runners-up.

Mild excels in UMaine track meet

ORONO — A former Mount Desert Island track and field standout had one of the meets of his life in the University of Maine’s most recent competition.

Owen Mild of Tremont led the way for Maine in the team’s meet Saturday at the University of New Hampshire. The 2018 MDI graduate earned one first-place finish and one-second place for the Black Bears in the team’s second outdoor meet of the season.

Mild, a senior at UMaine, took first in his section and second of 12 runners overall in the men’s 400-meter dash as he posted a time of 52.07 seconds. He also ran the second leg for Maine’s 4-by-400 relay team, which won the event with a time of 3:37.29.

Mild was a three-sport athlete at MDI, where he competed in outdoor track, soccer and basketball. He won state championships with the boys’ basketball team in 2016-17 and the outdoor track team in 2018.

MDI track team seeks meet volunteers

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island track and field team is seeking volunteers for this season’s three home meets.

MDI’s first home track meet is scheduled for noon April 22. The Trojans will also host meets at 3:30 p.m. May 13 and May 20.

Volunteers will be paid for their services, and students who volunteer can also receive community service hours. Meets last between three and four hours, though volunteers could be asked to stay longer to handle pre- and post-event responsibilities.

For more information or to volunteer to work one or more meets, contact MDI High School Dean of Students Ian Braun by email at [email protected] or by phone at 288-5011.