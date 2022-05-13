Sports Shorts: AOTW, Trojan weekend events, Boggy Brook 5K

Athlete of the Week: Weston Granholm

A member of the varsity boys’ tennis team, Weston Granholm remains undefeated this season both as an individual and as a team. He is currently number one on the boy’s team and recently qualified for the Round of 32 in the Maine Principal’s Association State Singles Tournament. He is the son of Dan and Whitney Granholm.

Trojan athletics events

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School athletes will be competing in the following events this weekend:

On Friday, the Trojans will host a track meet with Central, Narragaugus, Old Town and Searsport. The varsity baseball and softball teams will host John Bapst at 4:30 p.m. The varsity boys’ and girls’ tennis teams will be at Ellsworth beginning at 4 p.m.

On Saturday, JV tennis will play at Ellsworth with a start time of 11 a.m. The varsity baseball and softball teams with host George Stevens Academy at 11 a.m.

Boggy Brook 5K

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Technical Center (HCTC) is hosting the 8th Annual Boggy Brook 5K Road Race/Walk and 1-mile Family Fun Run Sunday, May 15, in its own backyard on Boggy Brook Road. The event will raise funds for SkillsUSA student competitions and the center’s food pantry.

Students will be competing at the SkillsUSA national competitions in Atlanta in June.

Race and walk participants can pre-register through Hancock County Technical Center’s Facebook page or at HCTC at 112 Boggy Brook Road in Ellsworth. The first 50 registrants receive a free T-shirt.

The race starts and ends at HCTC with same-day registration starting at 8 a.m. The 1-mile Family Fun Run starts at 9 a.m., immediately followed by the start of the 5K race/walk.

HCTC culinary program students will host a brunch from 9:45 to 11 a.m. The cost of breakfast is $5 per person. HCTC law enforcement students will be assisting with parking, traffic control and race route safety.

Free football clinic

BANGOR — Join former New England Patriot players and local coaches in Bangor on Tuesday June 21 for be a free non-contact football clinic for boys and girls of all skill levels, ages 9-14.

The clinic will take place on the new artificial turf at Cameron Stadium behind the William Cohen School, 300 Garland St.

There will be three optional 15-minute parent information sessions that will address the topics of nutrition, “the way you win matters,” and sportsmanship.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/4yen8jtm.