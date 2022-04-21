Sports Shorts: AOTW, Tennis/track season begins, Boston Marathon

Athlete of the Week: Linda Bolten

The Mount Desert Island girls’ tennis team is coming off a 12-2 season that included a Class B North semifinal appearance, and the Trojans will have high hopes again in 2022. In MDI’s 3-2 preseason win over John Bapst last Tuesday, Linda Bolten made the step up to No. 1 singles and took full advantage of the opportunity. The junior claimed an 8-0 win in her matchup as MDI swept all three singles events.

Tennis, track seasons to begin this weekend

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island track and field and tennis teams are scheduled to begin regular season competitions this weekend.

The track team will host the first of three home meets this season at noon on Friday, April 22. The Trojans will be hosting Ellsworth, Sumner, Caribou, Narraguagus, Foxcroft, John Bapst and Fort Kent.

The MDI tennis teams will begin play Saturday, April 23, with 1 p.m. matches against Old Town. The Trojans will then host Brewer at 4 p.m. Monday, April 25, and play on the road against Washington Academy at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.

MDI track is always in search of volunteers to work one or more meets. For more information or to sign up, contact Dean of Students Ian Braun via email at [email protected] or via phone at (207) 288-5011.

Bar Harbor’s Painter competes in Boston Marathon

BAR HARBOR — David Painter of Bar Harbor represented the Mount Desert Island area Monday in the 126th running of the Boston Marathon.

Painter finished as the top local runner of the race with a time of 3 hours, 47 minutes, 26 seconds to finish an impressive 364th in the 60-plus division and 14,895th overall. He finished first of three Hancock County participants.

A total of 28,604 runners competed in this year’s marathon. Evans Chebet of Kenya won the overall race title as he posted a time of 2:06:51, and fellow Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir won the women’s title with a time of 2:21:02.