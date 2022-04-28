Sports Shorts: AOTW, Sea of Blue returns, Bridge the Gap race

Athlete of the Week: Taylor Grant

In the first game of her high school career, freshman softball pitcher Taylor Grant threw a no hitter on Saturday during game two of a doubleheader against Caribou. Grant threw 12 strikeouts and allowed six walks against the Vikings on Saturday. The Trojans won the game 10–1. Grant is the daughter of Nick and Patricia Grant of Bar Harbor.

Sea of Blue returns Saturday

NORTHEAST HARBOR — After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Sea of Blue Autism Awareness Walk/5K makes a comeback this Saturday.

The race, which begins and ends at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor, raises funds for autism awareness in the community. More than $30,000 has been raised over the years for agencies such as the Autism Society of Maine, Downeast Horizons and Special Children’s Friends.

Registration for the rain or shine event opens at 8 a.m. Walkers begin at 9:30 a.m. and runners at 10.

“We are not looking to set records this year,” said Susan Heel, who organizes the event with her son Christopher. “We know people are rusty and maybe a little sluggish after the last two COVID years, so this is a low-pressure race.”

To register, visit www.seaofblueautism.com/p/blog-page_21.html to download the form. For more information, call (207) 266-0511 or email [email protected]

Bridge the Gap Race is May 7

BUCKSPORT — The ninth running of the Bridge the Gap Race will be Saturday, May 7. The event features 3-mile and 10-mile routes, starting on Route 174/Fort Knox Road near the bridge overlook at 10 a.m. There will be a very brief traffic delay as runners cross the Penobscot Narrows Bridge.

This event is hosted by Crow Athletics. The 10-mile course tours Verona Island from west to east, while the 3-mile route follows US-1 to Bucksport along the waterfront walkway. Both races finish on Main Street in the heart of downtown Bucksport.

Although vehicular traffic will remain open during the event, drivers are advised to expect brief and intermittent traffic delays. The race beneficiaries are Team Cory’s Way/Bangor Walk to Defeat ALS in support of The ALS Association, Northern New England Chapter; Friends of Fort Knox; and Main Street Bucksport.

For more information, to make a donation or to sign up to volunteer or run, visit www.bridgethegaprace.com.

Upcoming Trojan athletic events

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School athletes will be competing in the following events this Friday and Saturday:

On Friday, April 29, the varsity baseball and softball teams will be playing Foxcroft Academy at 4:30 p.m. in Bar Harbor.

Also on Friday, the boys’ varsity tennis team will be playing Belfast at home while the girls’ team will play at Belfast, both at 4 p.m.

On Saturday, April 30, boys’ junior varsity baseball plays at home against George Stevens Academy at 11 a.m.

Also on Saturday, the boys’ and girls’ junior varsity tennis teams travel to George Stevens Academy for matches starting at 11 a.m.

The boys’ and girls’ varsity track teams travel to Orono for meets starting at noon on Saturday, while the ultimate Frisbee team plays at South Portland at 10 a.m.