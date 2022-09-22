Sports Shorts: AOTW, memorial golf tournament, Running for Rides 5K

Athlete of the Week: Jennifer Britz

Jennifer Britz, a Bar Harbor resident, won the snowshoe world championships in Chile last week. She also successfully directed the 45th Annual Bar Harbor Bank and Trust half-marathon for the Mount Desert Island YMCA this past weekend, proving that she is a great runner, race director and supporter of all things running, as well as a great human being.

Memorial golf tournament

BAR HARBOR — The 29th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament will be played Thursday, Sept. 29, at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has organized the event over the years as a tribute to David R. Harding, longtime member and chairman of the board of Bar Harbor Bankshares, in recognition of his support of charitable organizations and his legacy of community involvement.

The fun, friendly competition has raised thousands of dollars each year for local nonprofit organizations on Mount Desert Island.

In 2021, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust selected Mount Desert Island Hospital as the exclusive beneficiary of the tournament going forward, raising $15,000 in support of the hospital’s first-ever fixed-place magnetic resonance imagining system.

For more information about the tournament and how to sign up, visit www.mdihospital.org/giving/golf.

Tradition returns to MDI

MOUNT DESERT — After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, Hancock County Habitat for Humanity will hold its 19th Annual Swing for Habitat Golf Tournament at 9 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Northeast Harbor Golf Club.

There is still time to become a corporate sponsor, joining Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, Bangor Savings Bank, Machias Savings Bank and Tradewinds Blue Hill. This year’s tournament is being underwritten by First National Bank.

Think you can hit a hole in one? If you get it right, you could drive off in a new car courtesy of Darling’s. Pirie Marine and Powersports has donated an outboard motor for the silent auction portion of the event.

To donate a silent auction item, to become a sponsor or to register a team, contact Hancock County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Sherry Billings at [email protected] or (207)702-9547. Registration forms can be found online at www.hancockcountyhabitat.org.

Memorial 5K Oct. 15

BAR HARBOR — Island Connections will hold its 5th Annual Running for Rides Mary Parker Memorial 5K Race on Saturday, Oct. 15. The race will begin at 9 a.m. from Mount Desert Island YMCA at 21 Park St. in Bar Harbor. This is a race for both runners and walkers and leashed furry family members are welcome.

“Mary Parker worked for Island Connections as the transportation coordinator for seven years before battling cancer. This race was created to honor and celebrate her passion for our mission, our neighbors and our volunteers,” Island Connections Executive Director Sharon Linscott said.

The cost for registration prior to race day is $25 for adults and $15 for youth ages 15 and under. To register, visit www.islconnections.org. Participants can register the morning of the race beginning at 8 a.m. The cost to register on race day is $30 for adults and $15 for youth.

Supporters of the race include Bar Harbor Savings & Loan, Bark Harbor, Eden Therapeutic Massage, Spruce & Gussy, RideScheduler and Window Panes. All proceeds from the race will benefit Island Connections.

For more information, call (207) 288-4457.