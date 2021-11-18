Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI XC, winter sports

Athlete of the Week: Spencer Laurendeau

BAR HARBOR — Maine’s second season of eight-man football came to an end over the weekend, and although Mount Desert Island was not competing for a Gold Ball, the Trojans still had a solid inaugural eight-man campaign. MDI was led under center by sophomore quarterback Spencer Laurendeau, who propelled the Trojans to success on the ground and through the air. Laurendeau completed 64.6 percent of his passes this season while throwing for 16 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He rushed for eight touchdowns and more than 500 yards on the ground.

MDI XC runners earn All-PVC accolades

BAR HARBOR — Members of the Mount Desert Island cross-country team were rewarded last Thursday with All-Penobscot Valley Conference selections.

On the girls’ side, MDI’s Ella Joyce, Grace Munger, AyliGrace Munro and Amelia VanDongen were All-PVC first-team choices. The Trojans’ Callan Eason, Azaria Long, Meri Rainford and Piper Soares were second-team selections.

MDI’s Sam York, who posted four race wins this year, was chosen as the PVC Class B Boys’ Runner of the Year and also earned a spot on the All-PVC first team. Liam McKernan and Spencer Rose earned All-PVC second-team honors for the Trojans, and Callahan Bryer, Sam Craighead and Tucker James received honorable mention.

For the MDI girls’ team, Long, Munger, Munro, Lexi Simard and Olivia Underwood earned PVC All-Academic honors. Bryer, Rose and Lynx Fabian were All-Academic recipients for the MDI boys.

Winter sports begin Monday

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School will be a busy place Monday afternoon as the 2021-22 winter sports season begins with the first practices.

In the gymnasium, varsity girls’ basketball tryouts will be held from 2:30-5 p.m. That will be followed by freshman boys’ basketball tryouts from 5-6:15 and varsity boys’ basketball tryouts from 6:15-8:30.

Cheer and wrestling practices are scheduled to be held in the school cafeteria. The cheer team will hold practice from 2:30-4 p.m., and wrestling is scheduled to be in session from 4-5:30, though that is subject to change (see wrestling story).

Practices will continue throughout the week with the first preseason competitions scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27 (girls’ basketball at Bangor at 12:30 p.m.; boys’ basketball at Skowhegan at 5:45 p.m.).