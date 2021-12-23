Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI wrestling, MDI Marathon

Athlete of the Week: Sophia Taylor

The Mount Desert Island track team opened the 2021-22 Eastern Maine Indoor Track League season on Saturday, and two Trojans left New Balance Field House with event wins. One of those winners was Sophia Taylor, who took first place in the 10-person field in the 800-meter run. Taylor crossed the finish line in 2 minutes, 43.84 seconds to win the event by 6.01 seconds.

MDI wrestling team competes at Bucksport

BUCKSPORT — The Mount Desert Island wrestling team continued its 2021-22 season last week with two meets at Bucksport High School.

Last Tuesday, Logan Blanchette picked up two victories for MDI at the 138-pound level. The senior defeated Ellsworth’s Josh Fisette with a pin at 3 minutes, 6 seconds and then pinned Washington Academy’s Dawson Krygier at just 52 seconds.

In other MDI action last Tuesday, sophomore Nick Jacobs picked up his first career win. Jacobs pinned Sumner’s Josh Richardson at the 1:30 mark to earn a dual meet win for the Trojans at the 152-pound level.

MDI returned to Bucksport Saturday for the Ryan Detour Memorial Tournament but did not register any individual victories. The Trojans were scheduled to host Bucksport, Ellsworth and Mattanawcook Academy in a four-team meet Wednesday.

MDI’s next meet will be at Caribou High School at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29. The Trojans will be competing against Ellsworth, Mattanawcook, Washington Academy, Dexter, Foxcroft, Piscataquis and Fort Kent.

MDI Marathon gifts money to local causes

BAR HARBOR — Even with no race this year, the Mount Desert Island Marathon Board of Directors was able to provide gift and grant money for several good local causes.

The board distributed over $14,000 to a total of 13 area charities, missions and other organizations. The money will be distributed to Acadia Wildlife Center, Common Good Soup Kitchen, Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine, Harbor House Community Center, Healthy Acadia, Island Connections, Island Housing Trust, Maine Seacoast Mission, MDI Hospital, MDI Search and Rescue, the MDI YMCA, The Neighborhood House, SPCA of Hancock County.

The MDI Marathon Board of Directors consists of Gary Allen, Melissa Ossanna, Mary Ropp, David Goodrich and Darron Collins. The marathon, which was held every year from 2002-19, is set to return Oct. 16, 2022.