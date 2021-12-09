Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI wrestling, basketball camps

Athlete of the Week: Peighton Skeate

The Mount Desert Island Sharks swim team traveled to Bath over the weekend for the 2021 Maine Swimming LRSC Senior Meet, and one of the team’s seven swimmers had a day to remember. Peighton Skeate, who turned 14 last Wednesday, recorded personal-best times in six different events. Skeate’s best performance of the day came in the 400-yard individual medley, which she won with a time of 4 minutes, 46.72 seconds.

MDI to host wrestling meet

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island is set to open the 2021-22 wrestling season with a home meet this weekend.

MDI is scheduled to host a six-team meet at noon Saturday, Dec. 11. The Trojans will be competing against Bucksport (late addition), Washington Academy, Caribou, Dexter and Piscataquis.

Spectators will be permitted to attend the meet, though concessions will not be offered. Masks are required at all MDI home sporting events this winter.

MDI’s Weir named to All-Northern Maine team

BANGOR — Mount Desert Island’s Lelia Weir was named Tuesday to the Maine Soccer Coaches Association’s All-Northern Maine team.

Weir, a senior captain, led MDI to a Northern Maine championship game appearance as the team’s leading scorer and distributor this season. She finished with 11 goals and seven assists on the season.

Weir’s best performances this season were a two-goal, two-assist game Sept. 15 against George Stevens Academy and a three-goal, one-assist effort Oct. 5 against Presque Isle. She was named an All-Penobscot Valley Conference first-team selection last month.

A total of 69 players were selected to the All-Northern and Southern Maine teams. Northern Maine selections were honored at a banquet held Sunday at the Anah Shrine Temple in Bangor.

MDI basketball camps open to grades 1-5

BAR HARBOR — Registration is open for island-area youth basketball camps scheduled to begin this weekend.

Children in grades 1-5 are eligible to participate in the camps, which will be divided into separate first/second- and third/fourth/fifth-grade age groups. Each program will consist of five camp sessions.

Players in grades 1-2 will participate in skill-development sessions at Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor. Sessions are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. next Saturday, Dec. 18, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8, 11 a.m. Jan. 15 and 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22.

Sessions for grades 3-5 will consist of three game sessions and two clinics. Game dates are set for Saturday, Jan. 8 and Jan. 22, and clinics are scheduled for next Saturday and Jan. 15. All sessions will begin at 9 a.m. at Pemetic Elementary School.

Interested parties can register for the clinics by contacting Neighborhood House (276-5039), Harbor House (244-3713), the Mount Desert Island YMCA (288-3511) or Lamoine Recreation Department (266-7598).