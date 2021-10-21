Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI volleyball, golf tourney

Athlete of the Week: Bailey Goodell

The Mount Desert Island volleyball team secured a winning record with victories in its two latest matches. One of the team’s leaders has been Bailey Goodell, one of MDI’s three seniors. Last week, Goodell led the Trojans in hitting with a .293 mark and a combined 19 kills in the team’s matches against Narraguagus and Hampden Academy. She also led the Trojans to a three-set victory over rival Ellsworth on Tuesday.

ELLSWORTH — Mount Desert Island’s Claire Moore sends the ball over the net during a high school volleyball match against Ellsworth on Oct. 19 at Ellsworth High School. MDI secured a winning record on the season after following an impressive 3-1 win last Thursday at Hampden Academy with a 3-0 victory in Tuesday’s match against Ellsworth. The Trojans (8-6), currently ranked fifth in the Class B standings, will participate in the Class B Playoffs. As Heal points had yet to be finalized as of press time Wednesday morning, information on MDI’s opponent, game time and location was not available.

Acadia Fire U12 boys’ team wins Sanford tournament

SANFORD — A local youth soccer team’s first wins of the season could not have come at a better time.

The Acadia Fire U12 boys’ soccer team brought a championship last Monday as it took first place in an Indigenous Peoples Day tournament in Sanford. The team, which went without a win in its first four games, prevailed on penalty kicks in its semifinal contest before posting a 2-0 win in the title game.

After falling 2-0 to Gorham Youth Soccer Team 1 on Oct. 9, the Acadia Fire U12 team played Gorham Team 2 to a 1-1 draw in the first of its three Oct. 10 games. The team fell 3-1 to Brunswick Soccer Club in its first prelim contest but rounded out the day by drawing Portland Area Youth Sports 1-1 to earn the final playoff spot.

Last Monday morning, Acadia Fire prevailed 3-1 over Brunswick on penalty kicks after the two teams remained scoreless through regulation and five overtime periods. Facing Portland in the title game, Acadia Fire got goals from Jack Mourino and Isaac Ellis to win the tournament crown.

Acadia Fire U12 players participating in the tournament were Ellis, Mourino, Carson Beal, Dylan Boatright, Henry Boudreau, Camden Bunnell, Michael Cook, Jay Lester, Ossian Prime and Ewan Tunney. The team was coached by Anthony Mourino, Andy Odeen and Kelly O’Neil.

Golf tourney raises $15K for MDI Hospital

BAR HARBOR — A local golf tournament last month raised a large sum of money for Mount Desert Island Hospital.

A total of $15,000 was raised in the Sept. 28 David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust announced Tuesday. More than 90 golfers participated in the tournament, which was held at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor.

Gross tournament winners were Jeff Charland, Andrew Dailey, Garrett Hilchey and Ian Sady (55), and net winners were Pete Collier, Connor MacGuire, Patrick MacGuire and Paul Tracy (53.42). The mixed title went to the foursome of Dana Fadley, Chrissi Maguire, Jeff McDaniel and Sara O’Connell (59.67).

The tournament honors its namesake, David R. Harding, a longtime member and chairman of the board of Bar Harbor Bankshares. Proceeds from the tournament will go toward a new MRI system for the hospital.