Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI volleyball, golf championship

Athlete of the Week: AyliGrace Munro

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — A newcomer to the Mount Desert Island cross-country team this year, AyliGrace Munro was vital to the team’s state championship win. Munro placed seventh in the 100-runner Class B girls’ field Saturday with a time of 20 minutes, 38.72 seconds. That effort marked the fifth top-10 finish of the year for Munro, who previously did so in the George Stevens Academy and Old Town invitational meets as well as the Penobscot Valley Conference and Northern Maine championships.

MDI volleyball falls in semifinals

YARMOUTH — The Mount Desert Island volleyball team’s 2021 season came to an end in last Thursday’s regional semifinals.

MDI fell to a three-set defeat to two-time reigning state champion Yarmouth in the Class B playoff match at Yarmouth High School. The Trojans had their moments but ultimately lost 25-14, 25-8, 25-13 at the hands of the undefeated Clippers.

Emma Giustini had six kills for MDI, and Claire Moore added three blocks. The Trojans, who defeated Nokomis and York to reach the semifinals, finished their season with a 10-7 record.

Yarmouth (17-0) went on to win its third straight state title with a 3-2 (18-25, 25-21, 16-25, 25-14, 15-10) victory over No. 3 Cape Elizabeth (13-5) in Monday’s state final. Scarborough (16-2) claimed the Class A title, and Washington Academy (16-0) won in Class C.

MDI golfer competes in championship

BALTIC, Conn. — Mount Desert Island’s Emily Carter put forth a strong showing in her final competition of the fall golf season.

Carter placed 14th in the ladies’ flight in Monday’s New England Interscholastic Golf Championship at Mohegan Sun Golf Course in Baltic, Conn. The MDI senior shot 13-over 85 to place tops among Maine’s 10 competitors.

Carter was announced in late September as the Penobscot Valley Conference Girls’ Player of the Year. She was girls’ medalist at the PVC championship meet Sept. 27 in Presque Isle.