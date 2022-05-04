Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI track, upcoming Trojan athletic events

Athelete of the Week: Bella Brown

Mount Desert Island High School senior Bella Brown not only took first place in the discus throw at a track meet in Orono this week, but the throw also broke a school record with a mark of 111 feet, 9 inches. In addition to the record-breaking throw, she also placed first in the shot put with a mark of 30 feet, 4 inches, as well as third place in javelin with a mark of 81 feet, 8 inches. She is the daughter of Rosalie and Chris Brown of Bar Harbor.

MDI track results

ORONO — The MDI girls’ track team finished in first place against eight teams in Orono on Saturday.

Callan Eason (27.89 seconds) and Jenny Carr (28.57) took first and second place respectively in the 200-meter dash. The girls 4-by-100 relay team of Azaria Long, Carr, Fiona St. Germain and Eason took first with a time of 53.95 seconds as did the 4-by-400 relay team of Long, Grace Munger, St. Germain and Sarah Weaver.

Delaney Sweeney and Ella Joyce took first and second place in the pole vault, Bella Brown and Logan Closson took first and second place in the shot put and Brown and Olivia Pratt took first and second place in the discus throw.

Competing were teams from MDI, Old Town, Orono, Presque Isle, Houlton, Fort Fairfield, Fort Kent and Washington Academy.

The boys’ team came in third place.

Miles Burr led the pack in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.74 seconds while Sam York took first place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 11.6 seconds. York led the 1,600 meter with a time of 4 minutes, 47.75 seconds.

Upcoming Trojan athletic events

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School athletes will be competing in the following events this weekend:

On Friday, May 6, MDI JV tennis will take on George Stevens Academy in Bar Harbor at 4:30 p.m.

The tennis teams head to Bangor on Saturday, May 7, for the Maine Principal’s Association tennis singles at 8 a.m. while the track teams head to Caribou for a noon meet.

Varsity baseball and softball will play at Brewer at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Varsity baseball will take place at Mansfield Stadium and varsity softball will be at Coffin Field at Brewer High School.

JV baseball will also play in Brewer on Saturday with a start time of 4:30 p.m.

The JV tennis teams will play against Ellsworth and Brewer at home beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Bridge the Gap Race is May 7

BUCKSPORT — The ninth running of the Bridge the Gap Race will be Saturday, May 7.

This event is hosted by Crow Athletics. A 10-mile course tours Verona Island from west to east, while a 3-mile route follows US-1 to Bucksport along the waterfront walkway. Both races finish on Main Street in downtown Bucksport.

Although vehicular traffic will remain open during the event, drivers are advised to expect brief and intermittent traffic delays. The race beneficiaries are Team Cory’s Way/Bangor Walk to Defeat ALS in support of The ALS Association, Northern New England Chapter; Friends of Fort Knox; and Main Street Bucksport.

For more information, to make a donation or to sign up to volunteer or run, visit www.bridgethegaprace.com.