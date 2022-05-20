Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI tennis, summer basketball camp

Athlete of the Week – Quentin Pileggi

MDI varsity baseball pitcher Quentin Pileggi had a great week on the mound and at bat. He pitched a complete game shutout Friday against John Bapst 3-0, gave up two hits and struck out 14. On Saturday against George Stevens Academy, Pileggi hit a triple with bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh for a bases-clearing, walk-off triple that brought in three runs to win the game. He is the son of Dan Pileggi and Bronwyn Kortge.

MDI tennis teams defeat Belfast

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island tennis teams defeated Belfast on Monday with the girls’ winning 4-1 at home and the boys’ going 5-0 on the road.

On the girls’ side, MDI got an 8-1 win from Lelia Weir in No. 1 singles play and a doubles win from Hannah St. Amand and Meredith Cook (No. 1; 8-1). Taber Allen (No. 2; 8-1) and Addy Smith (No. 3; 8-1) won in singles play, while Ava Lawson and Eliza Levin (No. 2; 4-8) lost in doubles play.

For the boys’ team, Westy Granholm (8-0) claimed a win in No. 1 singles play and the duo of Jack Hodgdon and Jameson Weir went 8-0 in No. 1 doubles. Max Friedlander (No. 2; 8-0) and Evan Ankrom (No. 3; 8-3) won in singles play, and the No. 2 doubles was won by forfeit.

Girl’s summer basketball camp

BAR HARBOR — The 2022 MDI Girls’ Basketball Summer Camp will be held June 20-24 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to girls entering grades 6-9 in September 2022.

The camp will be coordinated by MDI Varsity Girls’ Basketball Coach Brent Barker and will feature current and former MDI girls’ basketball players and coaches as instructors. The cost of the camp is $75 per child.

To register, contact Brent Barker (207) 288-5011 or email [email protected].

Last Hancock County Relay for Life

ELLSWORTH — For its final hurrah, the Hancock Country Relay for Life will “unmask the cure” in a Mardi-Gras-style event on Saturday, June 4, at the Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School track to benefit the American Cancer Society.

Hancock County has supported the American Cancer Society through these events for the past 23 years, but the leadership committee has decided to make this year’s Relay for Life the last.

The Don Clark Memorial 5K will begin at 8 a.m. with the relay kicking off at 11 a.m. and continuing until 11 p.m.

The relay this year will include the traditional opening ceremony, luminaria ceremony, a paint night, touch-a-truck, a Mr. and Mrs. Relay with Mrs. Maine International Rebekah Hodgson, raffles, music, lap themes, lap beads and more.

The opening ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. with guest speaker Cora Fahy, who will talk about her journey through cancer. Participants are encouraged to decorate umbrellas to take around the track. A special luminaria ceremony is scheduled for 9 p.m. followed by a silent lap and bell ringing.

To learn more about the event, or to register, go online to www.relayforlife.org/hancockme or contact Brandy Marchetti at (207) 754-8554, [email protected].