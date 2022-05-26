Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI tennis, Memorial Mile, Walk/Run-a-thon

Athlete of the Week: Molly Ritter

Molly Ritter tied two school records this week with throws in shot put and discus. The junior from Southwest Harbor has continued to grow during the outdoor track season and on May 20 logged a mark of 34 feet, 0.25 inches in shot put and 111 feet, 9 inches in discus. She is the daughter of Erin and Kirk Ritter.

MDI tennis results

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island tennis teams nipped Ellsworth 3-2 on May 23 at MDI High School.

The MDI girls’ team swept the court in singles play with wins from Linda Bolten (No. 1; 8-0), Leila Weir (No. 2; 8-2) and Taber Allen (No. 3; 9-7) but lost in both doubles competitions to Ellsworth.

On the boys’ side, the Trojans claimed two victories in singles play with wins from Westy Granholm (No. 1; 8-0) and Max Friedlander (No. 2; 8-0) and a win in doubles play from the duo of Treyan Nelson and Whit Chaplin (No. 2; 8-4).

Memorial Mile

ELLSWORTH — The Down East Family YMCA’s annual Memorial Mile returns Monday, May 30, at 9 a.m.

The starting line is at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce’s office at 151 High St. (next to Martha’s). Runners head downhill on Main Street and finish up at R.F. Jordan’s on Water Street. The first 100 participants get a race shirt.

Pre-registration is $15 at www.runreg.com/memmile and must be completed by Saturday, May 28, at noon. Race day registration is $20 and begins at 7:30 a.m.

After the race, the Ellsworth Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Lineup is at the Moore Community Center on State Street.

Also on the YMCA’s summer lineup is the Kinsley Ray 5K scheduled for July 30 that sets off at 9 a.m. New this year is a fun run for children up to 10 years old beginning at 8:45 a.m. for a fee of $5. The registration fee for the 5K is $20. Register at www.runreg.com/kinsley-ray-5k.

Walk/Run-a-thon

ELLSWORTH — The first annual Friends in Action Walk/Run-a-thon is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, at 9 a.m. Registration opens at 8 at Knowlton Park, 11 Shore Road in Ellsworth.

Participants have the option of walking or running 1, 2 or 3.4 miles. Registration is $25.

Participants will walk or run from Knowlton Park down the Shore Road to Route 1 and back. The event is open to all walkers and runners.

To register, go to www.friendsinactionellsworth.org, email [email protected] or call (207) 664-6015.