Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI swimming, Acadia Fire funding

Athlete of the Week: Miles Burr

Miles Burr has been a standout athlete on the soccer field and on the track throughout his two years at Mount Desert Island. Over winter break, the sophomore from Trenton enjoyed more success with wins in two separate Eastern Maine Indoor Track League meets. On Dec. 23, Burr won the 200-meter dash in 23.89 seconds. Returning to the University of Maine last Thursday, Burr won the same event in 24.40 seconds and added another win in the 400-meter dash (54.23 seconds).

MDI falls to Greely in latest swim meet

CUMBERLAND — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ swim teams fell to Greely last Wednesday in the latest meet of the 2021-22 season.

In the boys’ competition, MDI fell to a 55-39 defeat in the final meet of 2021 at Greely Pool. On the girls’ side, the Trojans fell 62-32 to the Rangers. The defeats were the first for both MDI teams in more than two years.

On the boys’ side, MDI got wins from Brendan Graves in the 50-yard freestyle (23.89 seconds) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.01). Julian Walls claimed a win in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:24.72.

Lily James recorded second-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle (2:15.76) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.00) for the MDI girls. The Trojans also took second place in the 200-yard medley relay (Cecilia Saltysiak, Sadie Sullivan, Maria Saltysiak; 2:01.77) and 400-yard freestyle relay (Yarborough, Cecilia Saltysiak, Maria Saltysiak, James; 4:42.71).

MDI’s next meet will be against John Bapst at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the MDI YMCA.

Acadia Fire receives $20,000 in funding

MOUNT DESERT — Still looking for a new home, one local youth soccer club has received a major boost toward its goal.

On Monday, Acadia Fire announced that it had received a total of $20,000 in funding from two local sources. The two $10,000 funds will help the club’s push for a new training facility after the shuttering of its old Trenton building in December 2020.

Acadia Fire first received $10,000 through the American Rescue Plan Act. The money was procured via the Hancock County Non-Profit Revenue Lost Grand Program, which supports “qualifying nonprofits in Hancock County who have lost revenue from April 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, due to [the COVID-19] virus.”

Acadia Fire also agreed to a three-year sponsorship with Darling’s Chevrolet of Ellsworth. The company made a $10,000 donation, which Acadia Fire Executive Director Emily Ellis said helped the club exceed its fundraising goal.

“It really was a Christmas miracle,” Ellis said. “We had set a goal of $15,000 to raise, and with a week and a half before the end of the year, we were only a third of the way there.”

For more information on Acadia Fire or its ongoing program offerings, go online to www.acadiafiresoccer.com or email Ellis at [email protected]