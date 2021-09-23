Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI soccer, MDI golf

Athlete of the Week: Aleksandra Hanley

The Mount Desert Island girls’ soccer team had a variety of scorers in Monday afternoon’s 8-2 win at George Stevens Academy, but no one netted more goals for the Eagles than Aleksandra Hanley. The MDI sophomore scored her first varsity goal just five minutes into the first half and later added two more to complete a hat trick in the Trojans’ decisive win. Hanley also had an assist in MDI’s 3-1 loss at Caribou last week.

MDI boys’ soccer falls to Foxcroft

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Mount Desert Island boys’ soccer team fell to 0-3 on the season with a shutout loss against Foxcroft.

MDI made the two-hour trip to Piscataquis County last Thursday and suffered a 5-0 defeat to the Ponies. The result marked the team’s worst loss in 36 games dating back to the 2018 season.

MDI had been scheduled to travel to Aroostook County on Saturday to face Caribou, but that game was canceled following COVID-19 issues in the Caribou program. The game will be rescheduled for a later date.

MDI will aim for its first win when it hosts Hermon (0-2) at 6 p.m. tomorrow, Sept. 24. The Trojans will then play on the road against Ellsworth at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

MDI golf battles Bangor, Presque Isle

DEDHAM — The Mount Desert Island golf team played two tight matches recently as it took on Bangor and Ellsworth at Lucerne Golf Course and then traveled to The County to take on Presque Isle.

Last Thursday, MDI made the trip to Dedham and scored a 167 to top second-place Bangor by a single stroke. Sheppard Brown was medalist for the Trojans, who also got scores of 41 from Caden Braun, 42 from Emily Carter, 45 from Kasch Warner, 46 from Jameson Weir, 47 from Carlina Leonardi and 49 from Joey Wellman-Clouse.

MDI returned to action Tuesday as it traveled 200 miles north to battle Presque Isle. The Trojans, who scored 188 to finish two strokes shy of the Wildcats, got scores of 45 from Warner, 47 from Braun and Carter, 49 from Weir, 53 from Evan Beals, 56 from Wellman-Clouse and 57 from Leonardi.

MDI was scheduled to host Ellsworth and John Bapst on Wednesday at Kebo Valley Golf Club. The Trojans will return to Presque Isle on Saturday, Sept. 25, for the Penobscot Valley Conference qualifying competition, which is scheduled to tee off at 11 a.m.