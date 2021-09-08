Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI soccer, MDI golf

Athlete of the Week: Amelia VanDongen

Although the Mount Desert Island girls’ cross-country team has plenty of veterans this year, it was a freshman who posted the top time for the Trojans in their opening meet. Competing in her first high school athletic event, Amelia VanDongen posted a time of 20 minutes, 38.64 seconds to finish first among the MDI girls’ seven runners. Her time was also good enough for fourth place overall in the 50-runner field.

MDI boys, girls soccer

PRESQUE ISLE — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ soccer teams fell to road defeats Saturday in their season openers against Presque Isle.

The MDI girls’ team fell to a 5-2 to defeat to Presque Isle in the first game of the afternoon. The Trojans got second-half goals from Lelia Weir and Claire Sanner after the home team raced out to a 5-0 lead.

On the boys’ side, MDI suffered a 3-2 loss to Presque Isle in the second game of the doubleheader. The Trojans responded to an early Presque Isle goal with tallies from Julian Walls and Corin Baker, but the Wildcats scored the final two to claim a win.

The MDI girls, who were scheduled to host Hermon on Wednesday, will play upcoming road games against Foxcroft (4:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13) and George Stevens Academy (4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15). The MDI boys will host Hermon at 6 p.m. today before playing on the road against GSA at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.

MDI golf

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island golf team opened the season last week with two matches held in Hancock County.

Last Tuesday, MDI took on Bangor and Ellsworth at Kebo Valley Golf Club and posted a score of 181 to fall to Bangor by a single stroke. Emily Carter (42) was co-medalist for MDI, and Caden Braun (44), Kasch Warner (46), Joey Wellman-Clouse (49), Carlina Leonardi (51), Nick Roos (55) and Jameson Weir (56) rounded out the participants for the Trojans.

MDI travel to Lucerne Golf Course the following day and placed second in a three-team match with Ellsworth and Hermon. MDI participants were Carter (43), Warner (44), Braun (46), Wellman-Clouse (46), Roos (47), Weir (53) and Eban Beals (63).

MDI was scheduled to play on the road against Bangor on Tuesday and face Hermon and John Bapst at Kebo on Wednesday. The Trojans will play on the road against Hermon at 4 p.m. tomorrow before facing Ellsworth and John Bapst at Kebo at that time Wednesday, Sept. 15.