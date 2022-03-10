Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI Sharks, Lamoine Half-Marathon

Athlete of the Week: Antonia Burns

The Maine YMCA swim championships were held over the weekend, and one Mount Desert Island Sharks swimmer had a weekend to remember. Antonia Burns of Tremont claimed two event wins in the 9-10 age group as she won both the 100-yard individual medley and the 50-yard butterfly. Burns also placed second on the Sharks’ 200-yard medley relay team.

MDI Sharks compete in YMCA state meet

BATH — The Mount Desert Island YMCA Sharks competed in this year’s YMCA state championship swim meet over the weekend at Long Reach Swim Club in Bath.

MDI Y took fifth of 13 teams on the girls’ side with 959 points and racked up 1,134 points to take third in the boys’ competition. The Sharks were also near the top of nearly every team age group category.

Antonia Burns was one of the top overall swimmers for MDI Y as she won the 100-yard individual medley (1 minute, 24.11) and 50-yard butterfly (38.24) in the 9-10 age group. She also placed second in the 200-yard medley along with teammates Parker Richards, Stella Byer and Rita Farrenkopf (2:39.52).

Richards (9-10 50-yard freestyle, 32.03), Piper Nicholson (8-and-under 25-yard breaststroke, 26.10) and Lily James (open 200 IM, 2:20.88) finished third their respective girls’ fields. The girls’ open 200-yard freestyle relay team of Elle Yarborough, Denali Wagstaff, Nina Rozeff and Olivia Underwood took second with a time of 1:48.79.

On the boys’ side, J.J. Cistone (13-14 200-yard freestyle, 2:02.22), Alec Owen (13-14 100-yard breaststroke, 1:05.25) and Wyatt Braun (11-12 50 butterfly) all won events for MDI Y. The trio also added one second-place finish with Cistone swimming the 100-yard freestyle in 55.30, Owen finishing the 200-yard individual medley in 2:18.20 and Braun posting a time of 1:09.43 in the 100 IM.

Patrick Saltysiak took second in the 13-14 boys’ 50 freestyle for MDI Y with a time of 25.63 seconds. The MDI Y boys’ 8-and-under team of Grayson Staggs, Peter Saltysiak, Jaydie Sampson and Everett Hamor took second in the 100-yard medley relay with a time of 1:47.22.

Lamoine Half-Marathon held

LAMOINE — Winter hasn’t yielded to spring just yet, but one of the first signs of warmer months to come has arrived with road race season now underway in Hancock County

Local runners competed Saturday in the Down East Family YMCA’s Lamoine Half-Marathon. The event drew 76 runners to Lamoine Beach Park for the first road race of 2022.

Isaac Vaccaro was the overall race winner as he posted a time of 1 hour, 18 minutes, 45.9 seconds. Eric Mauricette (1:19:12.3), Ian Fraser (1:22:52.7), Ren Salisbury (1:26:19.2) and Brian Henkel (1:27:46.1) rounded out the top five.

Katie Norwood was the top women’s finisher in the race as she placed 10th overall with a time of 1:37:00.0. Zeya Lorio (1:45:13.3) was the No. 2 women’s finisher at 21st overall, and Jessica Barbay (1:47:57.2) took 30th overall and third on the women’s side.