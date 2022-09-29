Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI football falls to Yarmouth, MDI volleyball on winning streak

Athlete of the Week: Aiden Grant

Even though MDI football fell to Yarmouth in a Friday night thriller Sept. 23, Aiden Grant had an impressive night with 21 carries for 278 yards, scoring three touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown

MDI football falls 50-46

BAR HARBOR — The Trojan football team fell short in their game against Yarmouth Clippers Friday, Sept. 23, losing a 50-46 slugfest on the road. MDI’s record now stands 1-2.

The team was looking to turn things around after a close loss to Waterville at home the week prior. But they were unable to slow down what was an extremely potent rushing attack for the Clippers, led by junior Michael McGonagle.

McGonagle ran the ball an astounding 47 times for an even more astounding 433 yards and five touchdowns. The Trojans attempted to keep up with a powerful rushing attack of their own, with Aiden Grant carrying the ball 21 times for 278 yards, scoring three touchdowns of his own and returning a kickoff for 95 yards and another score.

MDI quarterback Spencer Laurendeau contributed 12 carries for 86 yards on the ground as well as 37 yards through the air and two touchdowns on eight attempts.

The Trojans will now travel to play Ellsworth tomorrow before welcoming in Camden Hills Oct. 7.

MDI volleyball winning streak

BAR HARBOR — Over the last two weeks, the volleyball team has played a strong series of matches, winning four out of their last five to bring their record to 5-3 so far on the season. The team recorded 3-0 wins over Nokomis, Hampden, Woodland and Brewer, losing only to Washington Academy 3-1 Sept. 21.

The team is currently fourth in the Maine Class B rankings with six games left to go in the regular season. So far, junior Hailey Vogell leads the team with 1.9 kills per set. Senior Molly Ritter has the highest hitting percentage at .195 and leads the team in kills with 45. Senior Claire Moore leads the team with nine total blocks on the season and senior Meredith Cook has the most digs per set with 1.5.

Senior Addie Boyce has been a force with her serves, leading the team in both total aces and aces per set with 37 and 1.4 respectively. Boyce also leads the team with 121 assists.

The team is set to face Ellsworth Sept. 29, followed by Brewer Oct. 4.

MDI boys’ soccer bests Caribou

BAR HARBOR — The MDI boys’ soccer team defeated Caribou Vikings 3-1 at home Sept. 27.

The Trojans, coming off a close loss to rival Ellsworth, fell behind Caribou early. The Vikings scored a goal with 13:23 left in the first half and would lead for the entirety of the period.

In the second half, MDI’s Corin Baker finally tied the game up with a score off a free kick. Just over a minute later, MDI’s Brandon Marsh scored to make it 2-1, off an assist from Treyan Nelson. Baker scored his second goal of the game and Nelson notched his second assist with four minutes left to ice the game at 3-1.