Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI cheer team, girls’ basketball

Athlete of the Week: Maria Saltysiak

After closing out the 2021 portion of its schedule with losses, the Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ swim teams have been perfect thus far in the new year. On the girls’ side, Maria Saltysiak has been one of the Trojans’ top swimmers in both solo and relay events. Saltysiak won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:04.62 in Friday’s meet against John Bapst and swam the third and fourth legs of the MDI girls’ wins in the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay, respectively.

MDI cheer team heads to Penobscot Valley Conference

BAR HARBOR — Members of the Mount Desert Island cheer team pose for a photo prior to the Big East championship meet Jan. 15 at Caribou High School. Saturday’s meet marked the first one for the MDI cheer team since the Jan. 25, 2020, Northern Maine championships. The Trojans, who have a young squad this year with freshmen making up the majority of the team, placed fifth of six teams in the meet. Team members are (kneeling, from left) Sharyn Lipski, Makayla Eversole and Marleigh Richardson; (crouching, from left) Zoey Ray, Samantha Mace and Makenna Kane; (standing, from left) Kaylee Higgins, Sidney Scott and Harmony Hopkins. The Trojans’ next meet will be the Penobscot Valley Conference championships at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Hermon High School.

MDI girls’ basketball falls to Old Town

OLD TOWN — The Mount Desert Island girls’ basketball team closed out the first half of its regular season schedule with a defeat in its most recent game.

MDI suffered a 47-37 loss in Tuesday’s game against Old Town at Old Town High School. The Coyotes (9-1) took a nine-point lead into halftime and kept the Trojans at bay in the second half to hand the Trojans a tough defeat in a battle of two top Big East teams.

Leah Carroll led MDI with 12 points in the loss. The Trojans also got nine points on three 3-pointers from Olivia Gray, six points from Emily Carter, four from Elizabeth Jones and two each from Mollie Gray, Lexi Tozier and Grace Witham.

MDI is now 6-3 at the midway point of the 2021-22 season. The Trojans currently sit in seventh place behind Old Town (9-1), Hermon (8-1), Waterville (4-1), Ellsworth (8-3), Presque Isle (7-3) and Foxcroft (3-3).

MDI’s next game will be at home against Houlton (3-1) at 6:30 p.m. today. The Trojans will then play home games at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, against Winslow (3-7) and 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, against Old Town and Tuesday, Jan. 25, against Hermon.

MDI wrestling ready for home stretch

MILO — After nine days of rest, the Mount Desert Island wrestling team is set to compete in its final regular season meets.

MDI will head to Milo on Jan. 21 to compete at Piscataquis Community High School. The Trojans will be taking on Ellsworth, PCHS and Dexter in the four-team meet, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

MDI will then get a week off before competing at 9 a.m. next Saturday, Jan. 29, at Belfast Area High School. The Trojans will be wrestling against Belfast, Washington Academy, PCHS, Cony, Mount Blue, Nokomis and Woodland.

The last meet for MDI was a round-robin tournament Jan. 11 at Ellsworth High School. Five MDI wrestlers combined to give the Trojans eight wins in that tournament.

In the postseason, qualified MDI wrestlers will participate in the Penobscot Valley Conference championships Feb. 5 at Foxcroft Academy, the Class B North championships Feb. 12 at Belfast and the state championships Feb. 19 at Morse High School. All three meets are schedules for 9:30 a.m. starts.