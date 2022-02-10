Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI cheer, MDI swim

Athlete of the Week: Delaney Sweeney

A consistent contributor for the Mount Desert Island indoor and outdoor track and field teams for four years now, Delaney Sweeney has come on strong for the Trojans as of late. The senior won the pole vault in MDI’s Eastern Maine Indoor Track League regular season finale Saturday as she cleared a height of 8 feet. It marked the third straight meet that Sweeney had placed first in the event.

MDI cheer competes in regionals

MILLINOCKET — The Mount Desert Island cheer team competed in its penultimate meet Saturday as it took part in the Northern Maine championships at Stearns High School.

MDI took eighth place in Class B North in the meet, which had been postponed from the previous Saturday ahead of Winter Storm Kenan. The Trojans earned 33.9 points to finish behind champion Hermon (70.8 points), runner-up Ellsworth (58.4 points), John Bapst (48.85), Nokomis (46.3), Presque Isle (41.35 points), Old Town (38.9) and Lawrence (36.65).

The season will conclude with the state championships Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Augusta Civic Center. MDI and all other teams are eligible to compete in the state championship meet regardless of finish at regionals.

MDI swim team sweeps GSA

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island swim team breezed to victories in its final meet of the regular season.

MDI won 139-14 on the boys’ side and 138-12 on the girls’ side in Monday’s meet against George Stevens Academy at the MDI YMCA. The Trojans won every event in both matchups.

Nina Rozeff (1-meter dive, 139.70; 100-yard breaststroke, 1 minute, 26.80 seconds) and Callan Eason (50-yard freestyle, 26.26; 100-yard backstroke, 1:10.16) won two events each for the MDI girls. The Trojans also got wins from Lily James (200-yard freestyle, 2:16.32), Gracie Parker (200-yard individual medley, 2:37.23), Denali Wagstaff (100-yard freestyle, 1:01.17), Elle Yarborough (500-yard freestyle, 5:54.43) and Cecilia Saltysiak (100-yard butterfly, 1:12.61).

For the boys, Jesse Lower won the 200 freestyle (2:11.99) and 100 backstroke (1:02.89). Liam McKernan (200 freestyle, 2:03.84), Davis (50 freestyle, 25.61), Alec Owen (100 butterfly, 1:05.84), Julian Walls (100 freestyle, 55.46), Sam York (500 freestyle, 6:02.92), Caden Braun (100 backstroke, 1:12.46) and Oakley Bench (1-meter dive, 120.75) also notched wins.

The girls won the 200-yard medley relay, in 2:03.11, the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:56.68 and the 400 freestyle relay in 4:15.15. On the boys’ side, MDI won the 200 medley relay in 1:53.75, the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.68 and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:45.84.

MDI’s next meet is the Penobscot Valley Conference championships this weekend at the University of Maine. The boys will compete at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, and the girls will compete at noon Saturday, Feb. 12.