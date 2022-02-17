Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI cheer, basketball championships

Athlete of the Week: Max Webster

Schools from around Mount Desert Island competed last week for the island’s middle school basketball championships, and the boys’ title was decided by an unforgettable shot from Conners Emerson’s Max Webster. The eighth-grader from Bar Harbor banked in a long mid-ranger jumper with no time left to give Conners Emerson a 45-43 win over Mount Desert in last Thursday’s championship game.

MDI cheer team places 7th

AUGUSTA — The Mount Desert Island cheer team closed out the 2021-22 season on a high note Saturday as it brought home seventh place in the Class B championships.

MDI earned 52.8 points with its routine to finish behind Medomak Valley (85.6 points), Hermon (78.9 points), Ellsworth (71.1), John Bapst (68.35), Morse (60.20) and Erskine Academy (53.3). The result placed the Trojans in the top half of the 17-team field.

MDI had previously competed Jan. 15 in the Big East championships at Caribou High School and the Northern Maine championships Feb. 5 at Stearns High School in Millinocket. The Trojans took fifth place at Big Easts and eighth at regionals.

Members of this year’s MDI cheer team were Sharyn Lipski, Makayla Eversole, Marleigh Richardson, Zoey Ray, Samantha Mace, Makenna Kane, Kaylee Higgins, Sidney Scott and Harmony Hopkins. The team was coached by Missy Leland.

Emerson boys, Mount Desert girls win titles

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School was home to high-stakes middle school basketball last week as local teams battled it out for right to be called island champions.

The Conners Emerson boys’ team defeated rival Mount Desert in last Thursday’s championship on a game-winner as time expired. On the girls’ side, Mount Desert topped Pemetic to take the title.

Members of the Conners Emerson boys’ team are Aiden Brent, Griffin Cole, Owen Dwyer, Hayden Graves, Alex Roos, Bodie Tapley, Preston Tripp, Patrick Saltysiak, Colin Sullivan, Max Webster and James Witham. The team is coached by Dave Tomlinson.

Members of the Mount Desert girls’ team are Kemy Cistone, Lea Costa-Bichler, Delilah Damon-Dong, Sophia Delsandro, Phoebe Dunbar, Seneca Haney, Matilda Hanley, Grace Hodgdon, Penny Jones, Lily Norwood, Sage Sartin and Cece Whitehead. The team is coached by Ben Paulsen and assistant Lucas Dunbar.

AYS 5th/6th-grade girls take tourney titles

BUCKSPORT — The Acadia Youth Sports fifth/sixth-grade girls’ basketball team claimed a pair of tournament titles last week.

On Saturday, AYS defeated Hampden to claim the Eastern Maine Basketball League championship. The team then added to its trophy haul the following day as it won the Young Bucks Madness Tournament at Bucksport High School.

The AYS team finished the season undefeated with the tournament wins.

Team members include Addy Dowsland, Cassidy Dunbar, Rosie Ellis, Lilli Hanf, Avery Norwood, Blake Thieken, Ella Watson and Jolene Williams. The team is coached by Jeff Watson and assistants Lucas Dunbar and Tiffany Hanf.