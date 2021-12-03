Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI basketball preseason, Frosty 5K

Athlete of the Week: Bryan Maurais

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island golf team enjoyed a successful fall with a Penobscot Valley Conference runner-up finish and a number of solid individual performances. The team was coached by Bryan Maurais, who was in his first full season as head coach after leading the Trojans during the pandemic-shortened campaign a year ago. With a team comprised almost entirely of underclassmen, Maurais has the Trojans set up well for the future. MDI football All-LTC selections

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island football players were honored Monday with selections to this year’s All-Little Ten Conference teams.

MDI had two defensive selections to the All-LTC first team. A.J. Lozano was a first-teamer at defensive back for the Trojans, and Alex Gray was a selection at linebacker.

Lozano (wide receiver) and Gray (utility) were also named second-team offensive selections. Also selected to the All-LTC second-team offense was running back Brendan Graves.

Graves, Gray, Lozano, Logan Blanchette, Aiden Grant, Wilder Noyes and Nathan Lawson all earned All-Academic LTC selections.

MDI basketball preseason contests

BANGOR — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ basketball teams fell to defeats Saturday in road preseason basketball contests.

At Bangor High School, the MDI girls’ team took on a loaded Class AA Bangor squad. The Trojans fell behind by double digits early and couldn’t recover as the Rams surged to a 57-16 win.

Emily Carter and Olivia Gray scored a team-high four points apiece for MDI. The Trojans, who were without 2019-20 and 2021 top scorer Leah Carroll, also got three points each from Elena Alderman and Elizabeth Jones and two from Mollie Gray.

Elsewhere Saturday, the MDI boys’ team traveled to Skowhegan to take on Monmouth Academy and Lawrence. The Trojans fell to defeats against the Mustangs in Bulldogs in the round-robin scrimmages.

The MDI girls’ team will head to Gardiner Area High School this Saturday, Dec. 4, to take on Gardiner (1 p.m.) and Sanford (2:30). The Trojans will then close out preseason play with a road game against Narraguagus at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.

On the boys’ side, MDI will host Camden Hills at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Trojans will then close out the regular season on the road against Belfast at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Frosty 5K Dec. 4

MOUNT DESERT — This year’s Frosty 5K Run & Walk is set for this weekend.

The race, sponsored by The Neighborhood House, will be held Saturday, Dec. 4. Registration is 9:30 a.m. with a 5K walk scheduled for 10, a kids fun run scheduled for 10:15 and the 5K run slated for 10:30.

Registration is available online at theneighborhoodhouse.com. Registration is $10 for those who register online and $15 for those who register on-site on race day.

The 5K course will begin and end at Northeast Harbor Marina.