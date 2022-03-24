Sports Shorts: AOTW, Lobster Bowl, swim championships

Athlete of the Week: Lelia Weir

One of Mount Desert Island’s top female athletes in both tennis and soccer, Lelia Weir will begin her final sports season at MDI when practices for high school tennis and other spring sports begin March 28. Weir got a jump on the 2022 campaign earlier this month when she swept her way to three wins in the Chip Angell Cup in Ellsworth. Weir defeated Cassidy Carr of Calais 4-0, 5-3, Katie Nguyen of Falmouth 4-2, 4-1 and Megan Jordan of Ellsworth 4-0, 4-1.

MDI’s Lozano selected to Lobster Bowl

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island’s A.J. Lozano was selected Friday to this year’s edition of the Shrine Lobster Bowl.

Lozano excelled this season at both wide receiver and defensive back for MDI. He had 129 receiving yards, two touchdown catches and an interception for MDI on Sept. 24 against Stearns/Schenck and four interceptions and a fumble recovery for the Trojans on Oct. 9 against Waterville.

Lozano will represent the East team in this year’s game, which is scheduled for July 16 at Lewiston High School. It will be the 31st formal playing of the East-vs.-West game, which is an all-star game of sorts for the top seniors in Maine high school football.

The event marks the return of tackle football to the Lobster Bowl, which was canceled in 2020 and held in a modified seven-on-seven format in 2021. Proceeds from the game benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children.

DaCorte claims honors in NCAA swim championships

BAR HARBOR — Former Mount Desert Island swimmer Lydia DaCorte closed out an outstanding college career with strong finishes and All-American honors in the weekend’s NCAA swimming and diving championships.

DaCorte, a fifth-year senior at Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., earned seventh-place finishes in the 500- and 1,650-yard freestyles and a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle in the championship meet in Indianapolis. She also swam on three top-20 relay teams for the Lyons, who placed 15th as a team.

DaCorte, whose time of 16 minutes, 57.47 seconds in the 1,650 freestyle broke her own school record, finished the meet with another as she received three All-American honors to finish with 10 in her college career. She had previously been announced as the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Year for the third time in her career (2019, 2020).

DaCorte, who graduated from MDI in 2017, was a four-year individual state champion, All-State swimmer and All-Penobscot Valley Conference swimmer. She was a team captain as both a junior and a senior.