Sports Shorts: AOTW, Little League, fall sports

Thursday - Aug 12, 2021
Athlete of the Week: Cody Parker
A local athlete ran, swam and bicycled his way to the top of the field over the weekend in this year’s Acadia 70.8 Triathlon. Eighteen-year-old Cody Parker of Bar Harbor claimed first place in the event with an overall time of 5 minutes, 29.46 seconds. Parker finished with splits of 31:10.2 (swimming), 2:50:02.6 (biking) and 2:30:08.4 (running). He graduated from Mount Desert Island High School in June.
AYS holds Marty Lyons Classic 

BAR HARBOR — Teams from around the state came to the island this past weekend for a traditional end-of-season Little League tournament. 

This year’s Marty Lyons Classic took place Friday through Sunday at the Bar Harbor Athletic Fields. The tournament drew 11 teams from Hancock County and elsewhere in Maine to the area for the 2021 season’s last hurrah. 

Acadian Youth Sports, Ellsworth, Hermon, Maine Sting and Old Town competed in the Minor League tournament, which was won by Hermon. Hermon Little League also won the title in the Major League field as it defeated Maine Sting 4-3 in the championship game. 

AYS won the sportsmanship award in the Major League division. The AYS Majors team was coached by Josh Tripp. 

 

Fall sports season begins Monday 

BAR HARBOR — The first practices of the 2021-22 Maine high school sports season are just days away. 

The 2021 fall season is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 16. Teams may begin practices as early as midnight as they begin preparations for their first competitions. 

MDI’s season will begin with morning football practice, which is scheduled from 6-8 a.m. Practices will continue with volleyball tryouts from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., golf and the second football two-a-day practice from 3-5 p.m., soccer tryouts from 5-7 p.m. and football cheer practice from 5:30-7 p.m. 

The first MDI regular season contest this year will be the golf team’s Aug. 25 road match against Hermon. Other regular start dates are Sept. 3 (football at Washington Academy) and Sept. 4 (soccer at Presque Isle, volleyball at Woodland, cross-country at Ellsworth). 

