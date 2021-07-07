COASTAL NEWS:

Wednesday - Jul 07, 2021
Mount Desert Island’s Charlie Parker drives to the basket during the second half of a summer league boys’ basketball game against Ellsworth on July 5 at Ellsworth High School. MDI is participating in summer league play through July 26. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL

Sports Shorts: AOTW, little league and YMCA benefit bags

July 7, 2021 on Sports

Mount Desert Island’s Charlie Parker competes in the high jump during a high school track meet May 1 in Bar Harbor. The MDI boys’ and girls’ track teams both claimed victories in Saturday’s home meet, which pitted the Trojans against Hermon, Narraguagus and Searsport.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI HIGH SCHOOL

Athlete of the Week: Charlie Parker 

Ever since his first game as a freshman, Charlie Parker has been a consistent contributor for the Mount Desert Island boys’ basketball team. Now a senior, Parker has been one of the top threats for MDI during summer league play. Parker was also a member of MDI’s state championship-winning boys’ cross-country team this past spring. 

 

 

 

 

 

Hannaford bags to benefit MDI YMCA 

BAR HARBOR — The local Hannaford is selling reusable grocery bags to benefit the Mount Desert Island YMCA. 

Bags can be bought for $2.50 at Bar Harbor Hannaford on Cottage Street through the end of the month. For each bag sold, $1 will be donated to the MDI YMCA. 

 

 

(From left) Acadian Little League’s Alahna Terry and Allibeth Horner and Ellsworth Little League’s Kaylee Bagley, Sydney Mason and Jenna Moon pose for a photo following the District 1 11-12 softball championship game July 1 in Bar Harbor.
PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRISTINE BAGLEY

AYS Little League teams compete in district tournaments 

BAR HARBOR — The Acadian Little League season has come to an end following AYS teams’ participation in the four District 1 tournaments. 

Acadian’s 11-12 team went 1-2 in district play to finish as runner-up in the District 1 bracket. The team claimed a win over Calais Little League and fell to 9-3 and 7 -3 defeats to Ellsworth Little League in the double-elimination tournament. 

In 11-12 baseball play, Acadian opened the tournament with a 7-4 loss to Sunrise Little League before eliminating Ellsworth with a 4-3 win. The team’s season then came to an end with a 10-7 loss to Sunrise in elimination play. 

In 9-10 play, the Acadian baseball team fell 23-19 to Machias Area Little League and 13-1 to Ellsworth. The 9-10 softball team fell to Machias by scores of 20-3 and 18-4. 

