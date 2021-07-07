Sports Shorts: AOTW, little league and YMCA benefit bags

Athlete of the Week: Charlie Parker

Ever since his first game as a freshman, Charlie Parker has been a consistent contributor for the Mount Desert Island boys’ basketball team. Now a senior, Parker has been one of the top threats for MDI during summer league play. Parker was also a member of MDI’s state championship-winning boys’ cross-country team this past spring.

Hannaford bags to benefit MDI YMCA

BAR HARBOR — The local Hannaford is selling reusable grocery bags to benefit the Mount Desert Island YMCA.

Bags can be bought for $2.50 at Bar Harbor Hannaford on Cottage Street through the end of the month. For each bag sold, $1 will be donated to the MDI YMCA.

AYS Little League teams compete in district tournaments

BAR HARBOR — The Acadian Little League season has come to an end following AYS teams’ participation in the four District 1 tournaments.

Acadian’s 11-12 team went 1-2 in district play to finish as runner-up in the District 1 bracket. The team claimed a win over Calais Little League and fell to 9-3 and 7 -3 defeats to Ellsworth Little League in the double-elimination tournament.

In 11-12 baseball play, Acadian opened the tournament with a 7-4 loss to Sunrise Little League before eliminating Ellsworth with a 4-3 win. The team’s season then came to an end with a 10-7 loss to Sunrise in elimination play.

In 9-10 play, the Acadian baseball team fell 23-19 to Machias Area Little League and 13-1 to Ellsworth. The 9-10 softball team fell to Machias by scores of 20-3 and 18-4.