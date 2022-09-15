Sports Shorts: AOTW, JV football, weekend home games

Athlete of the Week: Sofie Dowling

This former Trojan skippered her vessel, Woodie, to victory at the IOD Class North American Championships this past weekend along with her crew of close friends Alec Fisichella, Lucas Ingebritson, Connor Ratcliff, Sean Beaulieu and Kevin Elk. The team will compete next at the World Championships in Fisher’s Island, N.Y.

JV football win

BAR HARBOR — The Trojans took part in their first junior varsity football game of the season on Monday, Sept. 12, defeating the Ellsworth Eagles by a score of 42-0. The team has six games scheduled this season, and a full roster of players ready to play if the opponent is able to field a team as well.

Numbers for JV had been an issue in the past, with an overall decline making it almost impossible to safely field a second side. But the switch to eight-man football has made it easier to give more student athletes an opportunity to get on the field and play.

MDI soccer

BAR HARBOR — A strong start for the Mount Desert Island High School boys’ soccer team under new head coach Max Mason hit a bit of a pothole this week as the team dropped its first game of the season.

After defeating Old Town and Herman by a combined score of 7-2, the Trojans were shut out on their trip to Presque Isle, losing 4-0. The team will look to rebound against George Stevens Academy at home Sept. 14.

MDI golf

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School golf team was in action this week, picking up three wins over two matches.

The team shot a 182 in a match against Caribou and Ellsworth on Sept. 8, enough to beat the Eagles who shot a 200, but just short of beating Caribou’s score of 179. On Sept. 13, the Trojans edged out Old Town by one stroke (185 to 186) and handily defeated hosts Foxcroft, who shot 214 on the day.

MDI junior Caden Braun was the medalist against Old Town and Foxcroft with a low round of 38.

Weekend home games

BAR HARBOR —Mount Desert Island High School teams have a jam-packed weekend coming up.

The football team is back in action with a home match against Waterville Friday at 7 p.m.

The cross-country team will also resume their season with a meet at George Stevens Academy Friday at 4 p.m.

The boys’ soccer team, varsity and junior varsity, will take on John Bapst at home at 11 a.m. Saturday. The girls’ team will also take on John Bapst directly after the conclusion of the boys’ match.

The volleyball team will take on Woodland High School in the gym at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.