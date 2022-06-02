Sports Shorts: AOTW, Harding Golf Tournament, Woodlawn croquet

Athlete of the Week: Miles Burr

Miles Burr had a standout performance at the recent Penobscot Valley Conference Championships, taking the top spots in the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash and triple jump. Burr was also a member of the second place 4-by-100–meter relay team. The outstanding showing led to Burr being named PVC Boys Outstanding Performer of the Meet and becoming the first boy to win the award in Mount Desert Island High School history. He is the son of Gary and Julie Burr of Trenton.

Harding Golf Tournament Sept. 29

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital has announced that the 29th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament, sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, will be played on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor.

For 28 years, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust organized the event as a tribute to longtime member and chairman of the board of Bar Harbor Bankshares David R. Harding in recognition of Harding’s support of charitable organizations and his legacy of community involvement. The fun and friendly competition has raised thousands of dollars each year for local nonprofit organizations on MDI.

“The David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament is a great opportunity for people to take a break from the office and hit the golf course for some fun and philanthropy,” said Curtis Simard, president and CEO at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

In 2021, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust selected MDI Hospital as the exclusive beneficiary of the tournament going forward, raising $15,000 in support of the hospital’s first-ever fixed-place magnetic resonance imagining (MRI) system.

“[This year] marks the 125th anniversary of Mount Desert Island Hospital and the 135th anniversary of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust,” said Chrissi Maguire, president and CEO of MDI Hospital. “We are thrilled to continue the legacy of this tournament and grateful to Bar Harbor Bank & Trust for their continued partnership and investment in health care on MDI.”

Croquet events at Woodlawn

ELLSWORTH — Woodlawn hosts the only nationally sanctioned croquet court in Maine. Today’s serious version of croquet is often referred to as “chess on grass” – a game of strategy, skill and tactics – but for most, it’s a casual diversion. Learn the basics of the game from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 4, at the Woodlawn Museum in Ellsworth.

The museum will also be hosting a new evening social croquet league, limited to the first eight teams, sponsored by Fogtown Brewery, on five Wednesday evenings from 5:30-7:30 p.m. starting July 13. There will be registration forms at Fogtown starting in June and online at www.woodlawnmuseum.org. There is a $100 fee that must be paid by June 24.

Croquet has been a favorite English pastime since at least the 1850s, when it reportedly migrated from Ireland to London, where it was played in a slightly different form from today’s version. Though this time-honored ball-and-mallet game has traveled the world, with players as distant as the South Pole, it is an English game through and through.