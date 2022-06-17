Sports Shorts: AOTW, golf scrambles, Blue Lobsters Program

Athletes of the Week: MDI Boy’s Tennis Team

BAR HARBOR — Congratulations to the MDI boys’ tennis team for earning runner-up honors at last weekend’s Class B championships. What a great season — you should be proud of your accomplishments!

AYS Golf Scramble

BAR HARBOR — Registration is open for the Acadian Youth Sports Golf Scramble next month at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor.

Registration is $85 per adult and $65 for junior players. The money, which benefits AYS, covers green fees, carts, tee gifts, bag lunches and prizes for the winning teams.

Players can register for the scramble by emailing Jon Nicholson at [email protected] Players should provide handicap scores upon registration.

For more information, call (207) 288-3000.

KidsPeace Golf Scramble

DEDHAM — KidsPeace Maine will hold its 2nd Annual Charity Golf Scramble on Saturday, June 25, at the Lucerne Golf Course in Dedham.

The day will start with donuts and coffee before play begins with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for longest drive, hole-in-one and closest to the pin on designated holes. Golfers can purchase “mulligans” to use during the scramble, and each player will be eligible for a raffle at the complimentary lunch at the end of the event.

Proceeds support KidsPeace programs at its Graham Lake campus and educational services in Old Town and Millinocket.

For more information on participating, or to become a sponsor, call Rebecca Greenlaw at (207) 667-0909, ext. 2310, or email her at [email protected]

KidsPeace provides residential treatment programs, educational services, psychiatric hospital and foster care and community-based programs.

For additional resources or more information on how to get involved, become a foster parent or make a donation, visit www.kidspeace.org.

Blue Lobster Program

ELLSWORTH — The Down East Family YMCA has introduced a new program designed to provide an inclusive environment for children with both physical and developmental disabilities.

The Blue Lobsters Program will offer recreational opportunities and activities.

“Participants in our program will be able to develop meaningful relationships with their peers, while both children and parents are provided a place to grow, learn, play and feel the support of a loving community,” according to a statement from the YMCA. “Part of the mission of the YMCA is to be an organization ‘for all’ and this new program will fill a need in our community and allow us to impact even more families and children.”

Programming will begin in the late fall. The YMCA will be holding three informational sessions over the next few months for parents who are interested and would like to learn more about the program.

The sessions will be from 5-7 p.m. on June 30, July 21 and Aug. 18 at the Moore Center at 125 State St. in Ellsworth.

For more information, email Elizabeth Stanley at [email protected].