Sports Shorts: AOTW, golf championship, Catch That Turkey!

Athlete of the Week: Alex Gray

Mount Desert Island High School senior Alex Gray led the Trojan football team in rushing yards with 134 on 18 carries and also threw a 34-yard touchdown pass in MDI’s playoff win over Camden Hills in Bar Harbor Oct. 28.

Regional golf championship

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School senior Carlina Leonardi continued her golf season this week by participating in the New England Regional Golf Championships as an individual. Leonardi shot a 102 on the day according to her coach, Bryan Maurais.

“I’m proud of her consistency through all of our championships, she prepared so well and competed at a very high level,” said Maurais.

Youth basketball clinic

BAR HARBOR — The men’s basketball team from St. Joseph’s College will be hosting a youth basketball clinic this Saturday at Mount Desert Island High School. The clinic will be for players from grades 2-8 and will run from noon to 2 p.m. The cost of the clinic is $25.

YMCA Sharks info session

BAR HARBOR — On Nov. 9, new parents to the Sharks swim team may participate in an online session at 5:30 p.m. and returning parents will have their time at 6:30. The meeting will be done over Zoom.

Email Jim Willis at [email protected] with questions and for the meeting link.

Catch that Turkey 5K

BAR HARBOR — Can you finish a race before a turkey? Find out on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 21 Park St. in Bar Harbor for the Catch That Turkey 5K. A Mount Desert Island YMCA staff member dressed as a turkey will also be entered in the race and given a slight head start. The race begins at 9 a.m.

Anyone who beats the turkey will have their name entered into a raffle. All race finishers will receive a medal. Walkers are encouraged to participate. Registration is $20 and ends Nov. 26.

All proceeds benefit the YMCA.

For more information, go online to www.mdiymca.org/fall5ks.