Sports Shorts: AOTW, girls’ wrestling, Lamoine Half-Marathon

Athlete of the Week: Azaria Long

From cross-country to indoor track to outdoor track, Azaria Long has been one of the leaders for Mount Desert Island running sports since her freshman year. On Feb. 19, the senior competed in three separate events for MDI in the state indoor track championships. Long ran the third leg for the Trojans in the 4-by-200 relay as the team placed first of 21 teams in the event. She and her relay-winning teammates will compete in the New England championships this weekend.

Todd competes at girls’ wrestling states

LINCOLN — Mount Desert Island’s Giselle Todd competed in last Wednesday’s girls’ state wrestling championships at Mattanawcook Academy.

Todd was one of six wrestlers competing at the 160-pound level. She took third-place in the weight class.

This year marked the third official edition of the girls’ state wrestling championships, which were first held in 2019. The event had taken place in previous years but was not sanctioned by the Maine Principals’ Association.

CORRECTION: Indoor track result

Last week’s Mount Desert Islander listed the incorrect time for the girls’ 4-by-800 relay. The correct time for MDI’s Carolina Graham, Amelia VanDongen, Azaria Long and Sophia Taylor was 10 minutes, 45.78 seconds.

Lamoine Half-Marathon set for Saturday

LAMOINE — This year’s Lamoine Half-Marathon is scheduled to be held this Saturday, March 4.

The race, which has a $10 registration fee, will begin at Lamoine Beach. It is scheduled for an 8 a.m. start time, though walkers or runners who expect to finish in three hours or more may begin at 7.

Runners can register at www.runreg.com/lamoinehalf22, but race-day registration is available. Car-pooling is encouraged as space at the starting line is limited.