Sports Shorts: AOTW, cross-country race, round-robin fundraiser

Athlete of the Week: Kasch Warner

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School golf team started the season 4-0 Aug. 26 due in large part to contributions from juniors Caden Braun and Kasch Warner. Warner was the medalist in the team’s match, meaning he shot the lowest score of any golfer in the field. His score of 38 was also his best round as a Trojan so far.

Cross-country race

BAR HARBOR — Join the Mount Desert Island High School cross-country team in a race around the Little Long Pond Carriage Road Friday, Sept. 9.

Billed as the island’s only cross-country race, the run will start at Lower Little Long Pond at 4:30 p.m. Runners will travel about 3 miles along the Carriage Road by the Boathouse area. The kids race, which begins at 4 p.m., will be around 1 mile in length.

To run in the adult race will cost $15 and to run in the kids race will cost $8, paid in cash or checks made out to MDIHS for MDIXC Fund. There will be kids and age group awards handed out, as well as MDIHS Cross Country gear for sale.

Registration for the race is required via email to [email protected]

Seeking a boost

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — After the announcement that the MDI All-Sports Boosters was set to disband this year due to lack of interest, WDEA reported that a group of parents was launching a campaign to keep the club up and running.

The boosters say there are five things needed to keep the club afloat: a parent from each team willing to represent their sport on the boosters’ club and get additional parents on board to work concessions; four to five parents to work concessions at each home event; a core group of parents that are willing to learn the ropes of opening, running and closing the concession shack; parents willing to bake homemade goods and/or crockpot items to be sold at concessions; and one parent willing to take on the role of president and one for vice president.

To get involved, contact Ericka Jeffers via text at (207) 266-7200 or via email at [email protected]

Golf tournament

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Harbor House Community Service Center and Acadian Youth Sports will host the eighth annual Phelps/Lowe Memorial Golf Tournament at the Causeway Club Sunday, Sept. 25.

The tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The two organizations have united to raise funds through hole sponsors for Harbor House youth sports programs and Acadian Youth Sports Scott Phelps Scholarship fund.

Registration for the tournament is required.

Hole sponsors are $200 and registration is $75 per person, scramble format. Lunch will be provided after the scramble.

To sign up or become a sponsor, contact Diana Novella at (207) 244-3713 or email [email protected].

Round-robin fundraiser

ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners’ At Home program is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday, Sept. 17, and is looking for participants.

The 9th Annual At Home Tennis Round Robin at the Blue Hill Country Club, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., has slots open for players – 10 women and six men.

There will also be a silent auction with all proceeds benefiting the program, which provides services to allow people to live independently in their own homes.

To register or to donate, go to

www.downeastcommunitypartners.org.