Sports Shorts: AOTW, Chris Angell Cup winners, Great Harbor Shootout

Weir siblings claim wins

ELLSWORTH — A pair of Bar Harbor siblings won their respective divisions over the weekend in the Chris Angell Cup at Ellsworth Tennis Center.

Mount Desert Island senior Lelia Weir won all three of her matches in the girls’ 18-year-old division. Her younger brother, sophomore Jameson Weir, went 4-0 to win the boys’ 16-year-old title.

Lelia Weir began her day with a 4-0, 5-3 win over Cassidy Carr of Calais. She then defeated Katie Nguyen of Falmouth 4-2, 4-1 before closing out the day with a 4-0, 4-1 victory over Megan Jordan of Ellsworth.

On the boys’ side, Jameson Weir recorded 6-0 wins over Owen Kelly of Bar Harbor and Cameron Harmon of Calais. He also topped Hampden’s Ryan Hafener 6-1 and claimed a tight victory over Perry’s Charlie Bitar.

The event was the eighth annual tournament held in memory of Chris Angell, a former Brooklin native and Maine No. 1 tennis player who taught at Ellsworth Tennis Center. Funds from the tournament go toward the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Acadian Little League registration open

BAR HARBOR — Registration is now open for the 2022 Acadian Little League baseball and softball seasons.

Acadian is set to offer Minor League (9-10), Major League (11-12) and Junior League (12-14) divisions at $125 per player. The league will also offer a farm baseball and softball option for $75.

For more information or to volunteer to coach, email Acadian Youth Sports President Tony McKim at [email protected].

Great Harbor Shootout returns

BAR HARBOR — The Great Harbor Shootout is set to return Friday, March 18, after taking a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The first games are scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday and the tournament will continue throughout the weekend. Games will be held at Mount Desert Island High School, Mount Desert Elementary School, Pemetic Elementary School, Trenton Elementary School and the MDI YMCA.

First National Bank is the presenting sponsor for this year’s tournament. Other sponsors are Darling’s, W.S. Emerson, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Governor’s, Evergreen Home & Hearth, Versant, American Glass Company of Waterville, Claws Rockland, DBL Plumbing, Pike Industries and Smith’s Towing & Recovery.