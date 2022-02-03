Sports Shorts: AOTW, cheer championships, unified basketball schedule

Athlete of the Week: Mollie Gray

The Mount Desert Island girls’ basketball team secured two of its best wins of the season last week with victories over Hermon and Presque Isle. MDI sophomore Mollie Gray was a key part of both victories as she scored a team-high 14 points last Tuesday against Hermon and poured in 20 last Thursday against Presque Isle. Gray leads MDI in rebounds this season with an average of 7.5 per game and is second in points at 9.2 per game.

Cheer championships postponed

BANGOR — The regional cheer championships originally scheduled for this past weekend were postponed.

The Northern Maine championship meet was not held as scheduled Saturday afternoon as a result of the major winter snowstorm. They will be made up this coming Saturday, Feb. 5, at Stearns High School in Millinocket rather than the original location, the Cross Insurance Center.

Mount Desert Island will be at Stearns for the Class B North meet, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. The Trojans will be competing against Ellsworth, Belfast, Brewer, Hermon, John Bapst, Lawrence, Nokomis and Old Town.

Saturday’s date had been left open in the event that a postponement were necessary. The state championships are still scheduled to be held next Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Augusta Civic Center.

Indoor track meet postponed; MDI out of final wrestling meet

ORONO — Two Mount Desert Island regular season finales Saturday were postponed ahead of the weekend’s major snowstorm.

MDI’s final meet of the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League regular season at the University of Maine’s New Balance Field House was not held as scheduled Saturday. The meet has been rescheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the same facility.

The MDI wrestling team had been scheduled to participate in its final regular season competition at Belfast Area High School. That meet was rescheduled for Tuesday evening, but the Trojans will not be participating in the rescheduled meet.

The wrestling team will compete in the Penobscot Valley Conference championships at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Foxcroft Academy. Indoor track will compete in the PVC EMITL championships at 2 p.m. next Saturday, Feb. 12.

MDI unified basketball schedule unveiled

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island unified basketball team’s schedule for the 2022 season has been revealed.

MDI will play eight games of unified basketball, an adapted form of the game for students with developmental disabilities. The season will begin next Thursday, Feb. 10, and conclude March 14.

Feb. 10: vs. Hampden Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: @ Hermon, 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 17: @ Orono, 4 p.m.