Sports Shorts: AOTW, Boys’ basketball, MDI wrestling

Athlete of the Week: Elizabeth Jones

A starter for three years, Elizabeth Jones has been the Mount Desert Island girls’ basketball team’s top scorer and No. 2 rebounder this season. Jones, a senior, is currently averaging 10.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Trojans. Jones had two big games last week as she scored 14 points in MDI’s 43-42 nail-biter last Thursday against Houlton and added 13 in the Trojans’ 55-31 victory Saturday against Winslow.

MDI boys fall to Winslow

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island boys’ basketball team fell to 2-9 on the season with a narrow home loss over the weekend.

MDI suffered a 53-47 defeat in Saturday’s game against Winslow in Bar Harbor. The Trojans fought back in the fourth quarter after trailing nearly the entire game, but the Black Raiders held on to avenge a 60-47 loss to the Trojans earlier this month.

Joey Minutolo had 15 points and three rebounds for MDI, and Charlie Parker added 14 points, three rebounds and two steals. The Trojans also got four points and five rebounds from Kadin Reed, four points and three rebounds from Alex Gray, three points and five rebounds from John Bennett, two points, five rebounds and four assists from Spencer Laurendeau and six assists from A.J. Lozano.

MDI was scheduled to face Hermon (7-6) on Wednesday at Hermon High School. The Trojans will play on the road against Presque Isle (9-4) at 5:30 p.m. today, host Caribou at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow, and play at Bucksport at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.

MDI wrestling team competes in Guilford

GUILFORD — The Mount Desert Island wrestling team resumed its season Friday with a dual meet at Piscataquis Community High School.

MDI began the meet with a dual against Dexter. Nicholas Jacobs (145 pounds) earned the lone competitive win for the Trojans with a pin of Dexter’s Allen Gatchell. Logan Blanchette (132 pounds) and Nick Roos (138) earned wins via forfeit.

MDI then took on Piscataquis and got competitive wins from Blanchette, who won via a 4-0 decision against the host team’s Karson Tibbetts, and Mason Rose (220 pounds), who pinned Gracie Talbot at the 2 minute, 25 second mark. Jacobs and Tyler Lunt (195) claimed wins via forfeit.

MDI will close out the regular season with a meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Belfast Area High School. The Trojans will then compete in the Penobscot Valley Conference championships at 9:30 a.m. the following Saturday, Feb. 5, at Foxcroft Academy.