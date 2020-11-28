Sports Shorts

No tipoff

BAR HARBOR — Basketball games in the state of Maine will have a different look at the starting and halfway markers this season.

The opening tipoff will not be held this season. Instead, teams will flip a coin with the winner of the coin toss beginning the game with possession. A coin toss would also be used to decide who begins with possession if an overtime period is necessary.

Teams will also be required to remain in their respective bench areas rather than go to the locker room at halftime. All timeouts would be 60-second timeouts.

Should there be no further delays to the season, teams would begin virtually supervised workouts Dec. 7, practices Dec. 14 and games Jan. 11. Teams may play a maximum of 12 countable contests.

DOE monitoring Hancock County

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Education has added Hancock County to the list of counties it is monitoring in its color-code guidelines.

The news means Hancock County is at risk of falling from a “green” designation to a “yellow” designation. That designation would prevent schools in the county from holding practices, games or any other athletic events.

Although the sports schedule is between the fall and winter seasons at the moment, a downgrade in the county’s status could halt plans to begin virtually supervised workouts should the county remain yellow past Dec. 7. The color-code guidelines will be updated Nov. 27.

Currently, Washington, Androscoggin, Knox, Franklin and Somerset counties are under yellow designations. In addition to Hancock County, the DOE is also monitoring Cumberland, Kennebec and York counties.