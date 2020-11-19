Sports Shorts

Youth hockey

AUGUSTA — Youth hockey in Maine will be restricted to in-state competition in the coming weeks after governors from seven Northeastern states announced the suspension of interstate play.

Govs. Janet Mills, Charlie Baker (R-Mass.), Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) Phil Murphy (D-N.J.), Gina Raimondo (D-R.I.), Phil Scott (R-Vt.) and Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) made the announcement in a statement issued last Thursday morning. The decision puts interstate youth hockey off the table through Dec. 31.

The announcement follows COVID-19 outbreaks that health officials in Northeastern states say have been linked to participation in the sport. New Hampshire and Massachusetts have reported more than 100 cases each stemming from hockey activities, and officials in Vermont have traced 90 cases to activity at a single ice rink in Montpelier.

Youth hockey games in Maine were put on hold for two weeks in October after an official who worked eight games tested positive for COVID-19. Games resumed the weekend of Oct. 24-25 despite objections from state officials.

The ban on interstate play applies only at the youth level and will not affect collegiate, professional or United States national teams.

Acadian Youth Sports

BAR HARBOR — Acadian Youth Sports activities are on hold through Dec. 7 following the latest update to the community sports guidelines.

The announcement follows the Nov. 6 news delaying youth and club sports for a period of one month. Athletes may resume home conditioning and skill drills Dec. 7, team practices and activities Dec. 14 and regional competition Jan. 11.

“While I realize this is not an ideal situation, we will continue to follow all state guidelines as we move through these unprecedented times,” AYS President Tony McKim wrote in a Facebook post. “Please encourage the players to stay active when possible — walks, runs, [dribbling] in the basement, anything that gets them moving. I will pass along any updates as I receive them.”