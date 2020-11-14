Sports Shorts

Cake wins road race

ELLSWORTH — Judson Cake of Bar Harbor claimed first place in Saturday’s Veterans Remembrance Road Race at the Down East Family YMCA.

Cake crossed the finish line with a time of 22 minutes, 51.9 seconds to place first in the 54-person field. His time was 47.1 seconds faster than that of the second-place finisher, Pete Williams.

Veterans competed for free in the race, which was sponsored by The First National Bank. Race winners received wreaths courtesy of Worcester Wreath Co.

Proceeds from the race will be donated to the Maine Veterans Project and The Veterans Project.

MDI girls’ team finishes 2-5

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island girls’ soccer team concluded the season 2-5 following the cancellation of Friday’s season finale against Ellsworth.

Both MDI wins came against George Stevens Academy. The Trojans lost twice to Bucksport, twice to Hampden Academy and once to Ellsworth.

Lelia Weir led the way in scoring for the Trojans with four goals on the season. Senior Emma Freudig added two goals, and Sabine Costello-Sanders and Hannah St. Amand netted one apiece.

MDI will lose seniors Freudig and Haley Leonardi to graduation. The Trojans will return key players Weir, Costello-Sanders, St. Amand and Gaia Daul.