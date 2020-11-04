Sports Shorts

MDI boys, girls defeat GSA

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ soccer teams claimed season sweeps of George Stevens Academy last Thursday with victories in Bar Harbor and Blue Hill, respectively.

In Bar Harbor, the MDI boys’ team improved to 7-0 with a 1-0 victory over GSA. The Trojans’ goal came courtesy of Ieuan Howell, who found the net for the sixth time this season as MDI stayed unbeaten.

In Blue Hill, MDI (2-5) got goals in both halves to notch a 2-0 victory over the Eagles. Hannah St. Amand scored for the Trojans in the first half before Lelia Weird doubled the team’s lead in the second.

MDI’s road games Monday (girls) and Tuesday (boys) against Ellsworth were canceled after wet field conditions made the Del Luce Stadium grass unplayable. The boys will face Ellsworth at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, and the girls’ team will face the Eagles at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.

All-Academic honors

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island athletes were announced Friday to this year’s Penobscot Valley Conference All-Academic teams.

MDI had five All-Academic selections from its cross-country team. Jon Genrich, Spencer Rose, Ponce Saltysiak and Mason Soares were selected on the boys’ side, and Olivia Johnson was selected on the girls’ side.

Sam Mitchell and Julia Perconti were named All-Academic selections for the MDI golf team. Seniors Emma Freudig and Haley Leonardi were chosen from the girls’ soccer team.

Athlete of the Week: Baylor Landsman

MOUNT DESERT — With the possibility of a late-winter or early-spring season unclear, the Mount Desert Island football team’s seniors played for what might be the final time in last week’s six-on-six contests. The team’s starting quarterback of three years, Baylor Landsman, led the way in two victories over Ellsworth by throwing a combined five touchdown passes. His three second-half touchdown passes in last Thursday’s game in Bar Harbor turned a 7-0 game into a 28-0 rout. He is the son of Kimberly and James Landsman of Bar Harbor.

Road race

ELLSWORTH — The Down East Family YMCA plans to host the Veterans Remembrance Road Race Sunday, Nov. 8, in Ellsworth. The event follows the Roger Willey 5K and 10K, which were held last month in accordance with state COVID-19 guidelines on road races.

As was the case with the Roger Willey 5K and 10K, this year’s Veterans Remembrance Road Race is being limited to two heats of 50 competitors. The first heat, which will consist of faster runners who can maintain a 9-minute-per-mile pace, is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. and the second heat, which will be for all other runners, will follow at 9:30 a.m.

Same-day registration is not available for the race, which has a $20 registration fee. Prospective runners may register online at RunReg.com or complete a paper application. The deadline for registration is midnight Friday, Nov. 6.