Sports Shorts

MPA delays winter sports season

BAR HARBOR — The 2020-21 winter sports season will not begin on time, the Maine Principals’ Association announced Tuesday.

The season, which was scheduled to begin Nov. 16, is on hold while the MPA works with state agencies to develop COVID-19 protocols for sporting events. The high school sports governing body has held several meetings with the Maine Department of Education and Maine Department of Health and Human Services to hash out guidelines for the upcoming season.

Maine’s winter sports offerings include basketball, indoor track, swimming, wrestling, cheer and alpine skiing. All except alpine skiing are indoor activities, which the state did now allow to be held during the fall season.

The Islander will have more information on the winter sports season once that information has been made available.

MDI XC team to compete at regionals Saturday

BANGOR — After a week of rest, the Mount Desert Island cross-country team will return to action Saturday, Oct. 31, to compete in the Northern Maine championship meet.

The Trojans reigning Class B North champions in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions. Both teams have continued that success in 2020 with three meet wins apiece in the first four races.

This year’s meet will be held at Saxl Park in Bangor. The Class B North boys’ race will be held at 1:30 p.m., and the girls’ race will follow at 3:45.

MDI girls fall to Hampden

HAMPDEN — The Mount Desert Island girls’ soccer team fell to 1-5 on the season Tuesday with a 7-0 road loss against Hampden Academy.

MDI will be back in action at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, when it takes on George Stevens Academy (2-4) in Blue Hill. The Trojans will close out the season Monday, Nov. 2, when they play on the road against Ellsworth (5-3).