Sports Shorts

MDI 7-on-7 games vs. Ellsworth postponed

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island football team had a stroke of bad luck as its scheduled 7-on-7 games Friday and Tuesday against Ellsworth had to be postponed.

On Friday, inclement weather forced the postponement of MDI’s home contest against Ellsworth. That game has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. next Friday, Oct. 30.

Tuesday’s game, which was set to be played at Ellsworth High School, was called off after Ellsworth postponed all games following a positive COVID-19 test in the school district. That game has yet to be rescheduled.

MDI will now open the season on the road against Bucksport (4-0) at 6 p.m. on Oct. 23.

MDI boys’ soccer improves to 5-0

BLUE HILL — The Mount Desert Island boys’ soccer team is now 5-0 after a pair of road victories over Hancock County foes.

Last Wednesday, MDI traveled to Bucksport and earned a 4-1 win to claim a season sweep of the Golden Bucks. The Trojans got goals from Henry Lester, Finn Baker, Ieuan Howell and Zack Zaman to close out the first half of their eight-game schedule.

On Tuesday, MDI notched a 4-1 victory over George Stevens Academy (1-2-1) in Blue Hill. Howell scored twice for the Trojans in the win, and Lester and Philip Catanese added one apiece for the victorious visitors.

Howell leads MDI with four goals on the season, and Lester (three goals) and Zaman (two goals) have also netted multiple times for head coach Tyler Frank’s team. Baker, Catanese, Walker St. Germain and Cole Watson boast one goal apiece for the unbeaten Trojans.

MDI is scheduled to play on the road against Ellsworth (4-1-3) at 6 p.m. today, Oct. 22. The Trojans will then host Hampden Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, before closing out the season with a home rematch with GSA at 4 p.m. next Thursday, Oct. 29.