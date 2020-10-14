Sports Shorts

MDI golf team shines

VASSALBORO — The Mount Desert Island golf team enjoyed a solid day in Saturday’s state championship meet at Natanis Golf Course.

MDI shot 374 as a team to place seventh in the Class B field at the 18-hole, 6,607-yard par-72 course in Vassalboro. Four golfers competed in the event for the Trojans with an additional golfer taking part in the girls’ championship meet.

Sheppard Brown shot an 87 on the day to tie for 17th place and finish as the top golfer for MDI. Stevie Brown (93; 28th place), Andrew Clark (96; 35th place) and Kasch Warner (102; 46th place) rounded out the rest of the scores for the Trojans.

In the girls’ team event, Emily Carter shot a 98 to finish sixth in the Class B field. Carter was the top qualifier in last Tuesday’s Penobscot Valley Conference championship meet at Herman Meadow Golf Club.

Freeport claimed the state title in Class B with a gross team score of 324. Freeport’s Matt Kempf (77) and Leavitt’s Ruby Haylock (78) took home individual boys’ and girls’ state titles, respectively.

MDI football

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island football team is set to begin 7-on-7 play with a pair of contests against Ellsworth.

MDI is scheduled to host Ellsworth in the first game at 6 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Trojans and Eagles will then meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Ellsworth High School.

MDI will also face Bucksport at 6 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Bucksport High School. The Trojans will close out the 7-on-7 season with a rubber match against Ellsworth at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Ellsworth High School.