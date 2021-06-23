Sports Shorts

MDI football begins summer activities

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island Trojans are back on the field in preparation for the return of contact football.

MDI began offseason activities with the first field night last Tuesday at Alumni Field. The Trojans, who had their second field night indoors Tuesday evening, will continue to have field nights each Tuesday through the end of July, with the exception of next week.

Field nights are used for team-building activities and to help MDI make the transition to eight-man football, a new code of the game the Trojans are set to begin this fall. The Trojans previously played the 11-man form of the game in Class C North.

State baseball, softball champs crowned

BANGOR — The 2020-21 high school sports season concluded Saturday with the state championship baseball and softball games in Bangor, Brewer and Standish.

One of Mount Desert Island’s Penobscot Valley Conference foes claimed the Class B title as Northern Maine No. 1 Old Town (16-4) beat Southern Maine No. 9 Freeport (14-7) in the state final. The Trojans brought the Coyotes to the brink of elimination in the regional semifinals earlier this month before Old Town stormed back to claim a 7-6 win.

In other state baseball action, one of MDI’s preseason opponents, Searsport (10-10) defeated Machias 8-4 to win the Class D title. South Portland (16-5) topped Bangor (14-7) 3-2 on a walk-off walk to win the Class A title, and Orono (17-3) defeated Monmouth (16-4) 5-0 to claim the Class C crown.

In softball, Cape Elizabeth (21-0) and Hall-Dale (17-0) finished off unbeaten seasons with wins over Winslow (8-12) and Dexter (15-3) in the Class A and Class C finals, respectively. Skowhegan (19-1) defeated Biddeford (17-4) 9-4 to win the Class A title, and Searsport (13-6) topped Ashland (17-1) to complete a sweep of both the baseball and softball championships.

The Class B and D championship baseball games were played at Mansfield Stadium and Bangor, and the softball games for those classes were played at Brewer High School’s Coffin Field. The Class A and Class C finals for both sports were played at St. Joseph’s College in Standish.