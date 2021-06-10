Thursday - Jun 10, 2021
Mount Desert Island’s Sam Mitchell pitches during the third inning of a high school baseball playoff game against Maine Central Institute on June 8 in Bar Harbor. Mitchell pitched a complete-game shutout Tuesday as the MDI baseball team claimed a 2-0 opening-round victory over MCI. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL

Sports Shorts

June 10, 2021 on Sports

Athlete of the Week: Sam Mitchell 

The Mount Desert Island baseball team needed a strong pitching performance to prevail in Tuesday’s opening-round tournament game, and the Trojans got it courtesy of one of their top seniors. Sam Mitchell pitched a complete-game shutout to give MDI a 2-0 victory over visiting Maine Central Institute. Mitchell had been announced Friday as an All-Penobscot Valley Conference second-team selection. 

 

 

 

MDI’s Avonlea Brown competes in a doubles match against Ellsworth on May 20 at Ellsworth High School. The MDI girls’ team, which is currently ranked second in Class B North at 11-1, has won 11 consecutive matches.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL

Trojan tennis ends season 

BAR HARBOR — A solid season for Mount Desert Island tennis came to an end last week with a pair of playoff defeats. 

The MDI girls’ team claimed a win over Maine Central Institute in last Thursday’s Class B North quarterfinals before falling to Caribou in Saturday’s semifinals. The boys’ season came to an end with a road defeat against Old Town in last Thursday’s quarterfinals. 

The second-ranked MDI girls’ team used its strength in doubles play to claim a 3-2 win last Thursday against visiting MCI. The Trojans got first and second doubles wins from Julia Perconti and Jane Pope (6-1, 6-1) and Avonlea Brown and Olivia Chandler (6-0, 6-2), respectively, and a No. 3 singles win from Austria Morehouse (6-4, 6-3). 

The No. 6 MDI boys traveled to Old Town last Thursday and fell to a 3-2 defeat against the third-ranked Coyotes. Weston Granholm claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win in first singles for the Trojans (10-4), who got a comeback victory from Moses Lincoln and Jameson Weir (5-7, 6-4, 7-6) in second doubles. 

MDI’s season came to an end Saturday as the girls’ team lost 3-2 against visiting Caribou. The Trojans (12-2) got doubles wins from Perconti and Pope (6-2, 4-6, 6-2) and Chandler and Kaitlyn Tompkins (6-0, 6-1) in the loss, which snapped a 12-match winning streak.  

 

MDI’s Archer Hill competes in the shot put during a high school track meet May 15 in Bar Harbor.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI HIGH SCHOOL

MDI track teams earn honors 

BAR HARBOR Mount Desert Island athletes claimed numerous spots on this year’s All-Penobscot Valley Conference track and field teams. 

Three MDI boys highlighted the All-PVC Large-School first team with Miles Burr (100- and 200-meter dashes), Archer Hill (shot put, discus) and Walker St. Germain (400-meter run) claiming top honors. Bella Brown (discus) and Grace Munger (800-meter run) were chosen to the first team for the MDI girls. 

For the MDI boys, Baylor Landsman (300-meter hurdles), Jackson Laws (javelin) and Henry Lester (long jump) were announced as second-team selections. Callan Eason (200- and 400-meter dashes) and Olivia Joyce (javelin) were secondteam picks for the MDI girls. 

 

Members of the MDI baseball team meet at home plate to celebrate a home run by Brady Renault during the second inning of a high school baseball game against Presque Isle on April 24 in Bar Harbor.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL

Baseball/softball accolades 

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island was well represented in this year’s All-Penobscot Valley Conference baseball and softball teams. 

MDI earned three selections to the All-PVC baseball team in Class B. Logan Beckwith and Quentin Pileggi were announced as first-team picks for the Trojans, and Sam Mitchell was named to the second team. 

Pileggi (4-1, 45 strikeouts, 0.67 ERA; .389 batting average) and Mitchell (3-3, 2.01 ERA; .327 average, 14 RBIs) were two of MDI’s top players on the mound and at the plate this season. Beckwith claimed the team batting title with a .404 average and also led the Trojans in runs scored (16) and stolen bases (six). 

Pitcher Addy Boyce was named an All-PVC first-team selection for the MDI softball team after going 7-4 with a 2.46 ERA and 82 strikeouts in the circle and posting a team-best .543 average and 25 hits at the plate. Olivia Gray (.475 average, six extra-base hits) was named a second-team selection for the Trojans. 