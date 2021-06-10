Sports Shorts

Athlete of the Week: Sam Mitchell

The Mount Desert Island baseball team needed a strong pitching performance to prevail in Tuesday’s opening-round tournament game, and the Trojans got it courtesy of one of their top seniors. Sam Mitchell pitched a complete-game shutout to give MDI a 2-0 victory over visiting Maine Central Institute. Mitchell had been announced Friday as an All-Penobscot Valley Conference second-team selection.

Trojan tennis ends season

BAR HARBOR — A solid season for Mount Desert Island tennis came to an end last week with a pair of playoff defeats.

The MDI girls’ team claimed a win over Maine Central Institute in last Thursday’s Class B North quarterfinals before falling to Caribou in Saturday’s semifinals. The boys’ season came to an end with a road defeat against Old Town in last Thursday’s quarterfinals.

The second-ranked MDI girls’ team used its strength in doubles play to claim a 3-2 win last Thursday against visiting MCI. The Trojans got first and second doubles wins from Julia Perconti and Jane Pope (6-1, 6-1) and Avonlea Brown and Olivia Chandler (6-0, 6-2), respectively, and a No. 3 singles win from Austria Morehouse (6-4, 6-3).

The No. 6 MDI boys traveled to Old Town last Thursday and fell to a 3-2 defeat against the third-ranked Coyotes. Weston Granholm claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win in first singles for the Trojans (10-4), who got a comeback victory from Moses Lincoln and Jameson Weir (5-7, 6-4, 7-6) in second doubles.

MDI’s season came to an end Saturday as the girls’ team lost 3-2 against visiting Caribou. The Trojans (12-2) got doubles wins from Perconti and Pope (6-2, 4-6, 6-2) and Chandler and Kaitlyn Tompkins (6-0, 6-1) in the loss, which snapped a 12-match winning streak.

MDI track teams earn honors

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island athletes claimed numerous spots on this year’s All-Penobscot Valley Conference track and field teams.

Three MDI boys highlighted the All-PVC Large-School first team with Miles Burr (100- and 200-meter dashes), Archer Hill (shot put, discus) and Walker St. Germain (400-meter run) claiming top honors. Bella Brown (discus) and Grace Munger (800-meter run) were chosen to the first team for the MDI girls.

For the MDI boys, Baylor Landsman (300-meter hurdles), Jackson Laws (javelin) and Henry Lester (long jump) were announced as second-team selections. Callan Eason (200- and 400-meter dashes) and Olivia Joyce (javelin) were second–team picks for the MDI girls.

Baseball/softball accolades

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island was well represented in this year’s All-Penobscot Valley Conference baseball and softball teams.

MDI earned three selections to the All-PVC baseball team in Class B. Logan Beckwith and Quentin Pileggi were announced as first-team picks for the Trojans, and Sam Mitchell was named to the second team.

Pileggi (4-1, 45 strikeouts, 0.67 ERA; .389 batting average) and Mitchell (3-3, 2.01 ERA; .327 average, 14 RBIs) were two of MDI’s top players on the mound and at the plate this season. Beckwith claimed the team batting title with a .404 average and also led the Trojans in runs scored (16) and stolen bases (six).

Pitcher Addy Boyce was named an All-PVC first-team selection for the MDI softball team after going 7-4 with a 2.46 ERA and 82 strikeouts in the circle and posting a team-best .543 average and 25 hits at the plate. Olivia Gray (.475 average, six extra-base hits) was named a second-team selection for the Trojans.