Sports Shorts

Athlete of the Week: Tyler Willis

BAR HARBOR — A three-time state champion on the Mount Desert Island swim team, Tyler Willis was honored last week for his contributions — both in and out of the pool. Willis, a senior from Bar Harbor, was given the Tom Manduca Award, given annually to an MDI YMCA swimmer deemed to have made significant contributions for both the program and the community at large.

COVID -19 guidelines retired

AUGUSTA — Effective May 24, the state’s community sports guidelines have officially been retired.

The guidelines had been used since July as a basis for what activities could and not could be held at the youth and high school levels. The Maine Principals’ Association had incorporated risk categories from the document into its decision making for the fall, winter and spring 2020-21 seasons.

Early Monday morning, the guidelines had been removed from the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development website and replaced with a message stating that all state COVID-19 checklists had been retired. DECD spokeswoman Kate Foye confirmed the retirement of the guidelines to the Islander in an email Monday afternoon.

Under the guidelines, sports assigned, high–, moderate- or low-risk designations based on contact level and suspected risks related to transmission of the novel coronavirus. High-risk sports, such as football and wrestling, could not be played while the guidelines were in place.

The MPA Sports Medicine Committee was set to meet Wednesday to discuss football and wrestling. Those sports had remained in the state’s high-risk category up until the retirement of the community sports guidelines.

Phelps to coach at Dartmouth

BAR HARBOR — Former Mount Desert Island basketball standout Megan Phelps has been named an assistant coach for the Dartmouth women’s basketball team.

Phelps, a 2011 MDI High School graduate, had previously been an assistant for the Bowdoin College women’s team, which went 87-7 in her three seasons under head coach Adrienne Shibbles. Phelps will continue to coach under Shibbles, who accepted Dartmouth’s head-coaching job earlier this month.

At MDI, Phelps was a two-time Big East Conference Player of the Year (2008-09, 2009-10). The career 1,000-point scorer was also nominated for Miss Maine Basketball as a senior in 2011.

Phelps played four years of basketball at Bowdoin after graduating from MDI. The Southwest Harbor native started for the Polar Bears as a sophomore, junior and senior and was a captain of the team her final two years.